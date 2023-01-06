If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Twitch streamer defeats Elden Ring's Malenia in dance pad and controller simultaneous challenge run

Do the Waterfowl Dance.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

When Twitch streamer MissMikkaa began her 2 Elden Ring 1 Girl challenge at the end of last year, there was one major question: how will she manage Malenia?

Well, she's only gone and done it. After three days and 199 tries, Malenia has been defeated - twice, simultaneously.

That's once with a controller, and once on a dance pad. At the same time.

Let's Play Elden Ring Seamless Coop Mod

MissMikkaa shared a video on Twitter of her accomplishment, falling to the floor as the second boss finally falls. The lead up to that moment is about as intense as Elden Ring has ever been.

The streamer has already beaten Elden Ring with one hand and then again using a dance pad. Now she's doing both together, with only Radagon and the Elden Beast left to defeat.

Elden Ring has been winning Game of the Year awards left, right, and centre - including here at Eurogamer with staff and readers.

It also dominated the headlines throughout 2022 - MissMikkaa's run is just one of many creative ways players have traversed the Lands Between.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch