The Cliffbottom Catacombs in Elden Ring are a small dungeon in Liurnia. Within these walls you'll enounter many enemies, including an Erdtree Burial Watchdog boss at the very end.

Compared to other Catacombs you'll explore in Elden Ring, the Cliffbottom one is surprisingly straightforward. However, don't let your guard down as several large enemies will block your path - even though one is sleeping on the job!

Here's our Elden Ring Cliffbottom Catacombs walkthrough and how to beat the Catacomb's Erdtree Burial Watchdog.

Cliffbottom Catacombs walkthrough

You can reach the Cliffbottom Catacombs in Elden Ring in the south-east of the area by following the south high road from Liurnia to the north. The entrance to the dungeon is to the east of the Purified Ruins.

Here is the location on the map:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Behind the Site of Grace, take the platform down and don't let the enemies take you by surprise in the next room.

Take 5x Root Resin from the corpse half buried by the stones and continue through the passage on the left

Turn right before the boss door and follow the corridor into a larger room. Take the stairs down and be careful with the arrow trap and the enemies in the next corridor.

Surprise! | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You'll then enter a room where an enemy is napping next to some pillars to the right of the steps. You can surprise him in his sleep.

Up the stairs you can sacrifice a Stonesword Key and receive the Nox Mirrorhelm as a reward. On the right is another enemy guarding 1x Rune Arc.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Then go up the stairs on the right and through the adjoining corridor (be careful with the floor slab).

On the left-hand side we find a chamber, also secured by a trap, with three enemies inside. They are guarding the Scythe.

Follow the passage diagonally opposite to a corpse with 1x Golden Rune (3). A dead end. It doesn't go any further here.

How do we get to the lever that opens the heavy door to the boss. March back to the stairs at this point:

You have to jump down here. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Drop down, kill the enemy, collect 1x Ghost Glovewort (3) and search the area thoroughly. You will find more Lilies, 3x Heavy Beast Bones, the Prattling Pate 'Wonderful' and another passage.

You can defeat the enemy at the end by triggering the trap and jumping out of the way. The ladder at the end of the corridor will take you to the lever for the boss door (next to it is 3x Old Fang).

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Just opposite, one of the big enemies is kneeling in front of an altar. You can stab him in the back and then collect the Page Ashes.

How to beat the Cliffbottom Catacomb's Erdtree Burial Watchdog

Another Erdtree Burial Watchdog. Once again, he is the boss of a catacomb. You already know the brothers from the Stormfoot Catacombs in Limgrave or the Impaler's Catacombs on the Peninsula of Tears.

This one fights with a magic staff and has a few magic attacks up his sleeve, but is otherwise no different from his colleagues at the other locations.

They don't stand a chance. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

If you have already killed a Watchdog this one shouldn't cause you any problems. It is a little more robust and stronger, but otherwise of the same build.

Stick to the tactic that worked before and defeat him. Your rewards for beating them are 3200 Runes and the Kaiden Sellsword Ashes.

