Elden Ring Caria Manor walkthrough

The Caria Manor in Elden Ring is a location in northern Liurnia.

It's the home of the Royal Knight Loretta, one of the optional bosses in Elden Ring, but one you'll need to defeat if you want to get one of Elden Ring's alternate endings and reach the Three Sisters area of the map.

First, though, you'll need to get there, and survive Caria Manor, so follow our step-by-step walkthrough for Caria Manor to get through unscathed.

How to reach Caria Manor in Elden Ring

Ride west to the northern lakeshore of Liurnia and then keep heading north-east. If you're approaching from the Kingsrealm Ruins, there's a hidden wall you can smash through to carry on the road to reach the estate. The Site of Grace on the other side is called 'Road to the Manor'.

Keep riding north. Here is the location on the world map that you need to reach to get to Caria Manor:

Caria House is a stomping ground for spiders, but beware, because those spiders are actually hands called Fingercreepers. They are fascinating creatures, if only the big ones weren't so strong.

Fortunately, you can just run past them, always uphill, until you reach the next building with an entrance. The ghostly figure inside babbles about Ranni.

Otherwise, try your luck against the spiders or come back later when you are stronger. The large spiders will drop a Somber Smithing Stone (2) each time.

You can also get some loot in Caria Manor, which we'll go through one by one.

We have the Carian Piercer Sorcery spell at this location:

The Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbook (6) is at this point in the southern part of the estate (you can enter a room here):

There is also the Ice Crest Shield in the courtyard of Caria Manor, at this location:

As I said, the large spiders make exploring the courtyard hell on earth. Come back later when you have become stronger and collect the items scattered here.

Exploring the Caria Manor Lower Level in Elden Ring

Go up the stairs into the Chapel and activate the next Site of Grace 'Manor Lower Level'. Behind the pedestal with the candles, you will find 1x Smithing Stone (4).

Outside, a bridge leads onwards, on which ghostly soldiers appear. They make good use of their nasty Glintstone Traps, which can really hit you in the face. The fall damage from up here is also deadly and the path is not the widest, so take care while crossing.

Your target is the large building in the north-western part of the estate map:

On the way there, you can drop down to the left at this point:

You will land on a roof, and you can go use a ladder to go down and find a treasure chest with the Sword of Night and Flame. The door in this room serves as a passageway to the courtyard of the Caria Manor.

Head back up to the bridge near the ghost soldiers, who will try to attack you on the way. You should also watch out for Glintstone Traps on the floor.

Exploring the Caria Manor Upper Level in Elden Ring

Use the lift in the building to go upstairs and see the next Site of Grace 'Manor Upper Level' in the room next door. From here you can get the Urumi Whip by taking the lift back down, then going down the stairs and drop to the left.

Return to the Site of Grace on the upper level of the mansion. From here, head back outside, down the stairs and discover a small tree on the left with a Golden Seed in front of it.

The wolves are guarding a corpse with 3x Rimmed Crystal Buds. Further along the stairs you will see a giant kneeling on the steps behind the archway.

The staircase behind him is the direct route to the boss, but it is paved with deadly enemies. Not to mention the giant himself, who of course won't stand idly by while someone strolls along the path.

On the left staircase in front of the boss arena you will find 5x Rimmed Crystal Bud.

If the direct route is too stressful, you can also jump to a ladder on the left in front of the archway with the giant and bypass the critical point.

Fortunately, there is a Stake of Marika respawn point in front of the boss arena, because the following fight will not be easy...

That's it for now!