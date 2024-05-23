Elden Ring: All Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbook locations

The Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbooks in Elden Ring are recipes for crafting powerful and rare items for your inventory. They are one of many different kinds of Cookbook in Elden Ring, and were written by a craftsman who served at the Academy. Naturally, this means that many of these cookbooks pertain to magically-infused items, and there are eight of them to find in total.

Luckily, each Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbook has a specific number attached to it, making it easy to figure out which one you might be missing. So read on to learn where to find all 8 Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbook locations in Elden Ring.

On this page:

Where to find Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbook (1)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: At a soldier outpost in Liurnia, south of the Site of Grace 'Liurnia Lakeshore'. You'll come across it shortly after entering Liurnia for the first time, after your battle with Godrick.

Unlocks: Cuckoo Glintstone

Where to find Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbook (2)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: On a corpse near the Site of Grace 'Laskyar Ruins' in Liurnia.

Unlocks: Freezing Grease.

Where to find Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbook (3)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Inside a chest on the second floor of the Highway Lookout Tower in eastern Liurnia. It's north of the north of the Purified Ruins and south of the Carian Study Hall.

Unlocks: Albinauric Pot.

Where to find Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbook (4)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Academy Gate Town in Liurnia. You can enter a small tower via a half-sunken roof in the centre of the map (a short distance southwest of the map symbol). The book is in the chest.

Unlocks: Magic Pot, Roped Magic Pot, Shield Grease.

Where to find Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbook (5)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Academy of Raya Lucaria in Liurnia. After the Site of Grace 'Schoolhouse Classroom', go into the adjoining corridor and into the book room on the left. The cookbook is in the treasure chest.

Unlocks: Magic Grease, Drawstring Magic Grease, Magicbone Arrow, Magicbone Arrow (Fletched), Magicbone Bolt.

Where to find Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbook (6)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Caria Manor in Liurnia, in a room south of the courtyard with all the spider-like Fingercreeps.

Unlocks: Freezing Pot.

Where to find Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbook (7)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Purchased from Pidia Carian Servant in Caria Manor in Liurnia. The Cookbook costs 2500 runes.

Unlocks: Coldbone Arrow, Coldbone Arrow (Fletched), Coldbone Bolt.

Where to find Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbook (8)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: On a corpse in the Consecrated Snowfield, south-west of Albinauric Rise. You'll need to fight three monsters before you can loot the corpse for it.

Unlocks: Academy Magic Pot.

That's it for Elden Ring's Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbooks. If you're after other types of Cookbooks to help improve your crafting, then make sure you also check out where you can find all of Elden Ring's Missionary's Cookbooks, Armorer's Cookbooks, Fevor's and Frenzied's Cookbooks, and, finally, the Ancient Dragon Apostle's and Perfumer's Cookbook locations.