Elden Ring: All Ancient Dragon Apostle's and Perfumer's Cookbook locations

The Ancient Dragon Apostle and Perfumer's Cookbooks in Elden Ring are recipes for crafting new items for your inventory. The former let you craft items that harness lightning (apt, given their draconic namesake), while the latter are all centred around sweet-smelling consumables to help buff your Tarnished.

There are four Ancient Dragon Apostle's Cookbooks and four Perfumer's Cookbooks to find in Elden Ring, and luckily, each one has a specific number attached to it, making it easy to figure out which one you might be missing. So read on to learn where to find every Ancient Dragon Apostle's Cookbook and Perfumer's Cookbook location in Elden Ring.

Where to find Ancient Dragon Apostle's Cookbook (1)

Location: Wyndham Catacombs in Gelmir. Follow the path through the catacombs until you can drop down under the floor area that goes up to the spikes. Follow the passage below and collect the Cookbook next to the two giant crabs.

Unlocks: Lightning Grease, Drawstring Lightning Grease, Lightningbone Arrow, Lightningbone Arrow (Fletched), Lightningbone Bolt.

Where to find Ancient Dragon Apostle's Cookbook (2)

Location: Purchased from the Nomadic Merchant on the Forest-Spanning Greatbridge on the Altus Plateau for 4500 runes.

Unlocks: Lightning Pot, Roped Lightning Pot.

Where to find Ancient Dragon Apostle's Cookbook (3)

Location: Cathedral of Dragon Communion in Caelid, south-east of the Site of Grace 'Caelid Highway South'.

Unlocks: Dragonwound Grease.

Where to find Ancient Dragon Apostle's Cookbook (4)

Location: At the top of Crumbling Farum Azula, in an optional area located beyond the Site of Grace 'Dragon Temple Lift'. You can sneak under the wings of one of the sleeping dragons and follow the pillars behind it. The Cookbook is in a pavilion where two beastmen will try to stab you in the back.

Unlocks: Ancient Dragonbolt Pot, Lightningproof Dried Liver.

Where to find Perfumer's Cookbook (1)

Location: Perfumer's Ruins below Mt Gelmir. It's home to some Poison Flower enemies, as well as Perfumers and an Omenkiller, so watch out. One of the Poison Flowers is guarding this Cookbook.

Unlocks: Spark Aromatic, Uplifting Aromatic.

Where to find Perfumer's Cookbook (2)

Location: Inside The Shaded Castle. Shortly before the boss, you will find a ladder to the roof in an interior room, where a skeleton is sitting on a chair, and you'll find the Cookbook in this room.

Unlocks: Poison Spraymist, Bloodboil Aromatic.

Where to find Perfumer's Cookbook (3)

Location: Auriza Side Tomb on the Altus Plateau, inside a room that comes after the transport trap where two large pots attack you.

Unlocks: Ironjar Aromatic.

Where to find Perfumer's Cookbook (4)

Location: Purchased from the Nomadic Merchant in the Uhl Palace Ruins underground for 3000 runes.

Unlocks: Acid Spraymist.

That's it for Elden Ring's Ancient Dragon Apostle and Perfurmer's Cookbooks. If you're after other types of Cookbooks to help improve your crafting, then make sure you also check out where you can find all of Elden Ring's Armorer's Cookbooks, Missionary's Cookbooks, Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbooks, and, finally, the Fevor's and Frenzied's Cookbook locations.