Elden Ring: All Missionary's Cookbook locations

The Missionary's Cookbooks in Elden Ring are recipes for crafting new items for your inventory. There are many different kinds of Cookbook in the game, and they cover a wide variety of item types.

In this guide, we'll be focusing on Elden Ring's Missionary's Cookbook locations, which let you craft an assortment of healing items and items that deal holy damage. Luckily, each one has a specific number attached to it, making it easy to figure out which one you might be missing. So read on to learn where to find all 7 Missionary's Cookbook locations in Elden Ring.

Where to find Missionary's Cookbook (1)

Location: Purchased from the Merchant Kalé for 1000 runes in Limgrave, or it can be found at the Church of Elleh in Limgrave.

Unlocks: Holy Water Pot, Roped Holy Water Pot.

Where to find Missionary's Cookbook (2)

Location: Purchased from Patches for 800 runes, inside the Murkwater Cave in western Limgrave. You'll have to defeat him in a fight, spare him when he surrenders, and then he will open his shop.

Unlocks: Scriptstone, Grace Mimic, Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot.

Where to find Missionary's Cookbook (3)

Location: The Smouldering Church in Caelid. You'll need to defeat the NPC Invader called Anastasia Tarnished Eater before you can collect the cookbook inside the church.

Unlocks: Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot.

Where to find Missionary's Cookbook (4)

Location: The Minor Erdtree Church on the Altus Plateau, on the left hand side, next to a large pot.

Unlocks: Holy Grease, Drawstring Holy Grease, Haligbone Arrow, Haligbone Arrow (Fletched), Haligbone Bolt.

Where to find Missionary's Cookbook (5)

Location: On a corpse underground in the Siofra Aqueduct. The nearest Site of Grace is 'Aqueduct Facing Cliffs' and you'll need to head upwards and defeat a Crucible Knight before you can access its location on a circular bridge to the south-west.

Unlocks: Sacred Order Pot.

Where to find Missionary's Cookbook (6)

Location: Volcano Manor in Gelmir. The nearest Site of Grace is 'Temple of Eiglay', where you'll fight the Godskin Noble. After defeating him, follow the level until you climb the mountain path and stand in front of a huge lava area. You can enter a building on the left through an open window. Inside, slide down the ladder and follow the steps to the bottom, where you will find the cookbook in a cell.

Unlocks: Holyproof Dried Liver.

Where to find Missionary's Cookbook (7)

Location: Purchased from the Nomadic Merchant in the Mountaintops of the Giants for 7500 runes. You can find him right next to the Site of Grace 'Stargazer's Ruins'.

Unlocks: Rejuvenating Boluces.

That's it for Elden Ring's Missionary's Cookbooks. If you're after other types of Cookbooks to help improve your crafting, then make sure you also check out where you can find all of Elden Ring's Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbooks, Armorer's Cookbooks, Fevor's and Frenzied's Cookbooks, and, finally, the Ancient Dragon Apostle's and Perfumer's Cookbook locations.