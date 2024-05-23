Elden Ring: All Fevor's and Frenzied's Cookbook locations

The Fevor's and Frenzied's Cookbooks in Elden Ring are two different kinds of recipe book for crafting new items for your inventory. The Fevor's Cookbooks focus on sleeping-based items, while the Frenzied's Cookbooks are, as the name suggests, centred around curing status effects that might drive your Tarnished into a frenzy.

There are three Fevor's Cookbooks and two Frenzied's Cookbooks to find in Elden Ring, and in this guide, we'll tell you exactly where to find them in The Lands Between. Luckily, each one has a specific number attached to it, making it easy to figure out which one you might be missing. So read on to learn where to find all Fevor's Cookbook locations and Frenzied's Cookbook locations in Elden Ring.

Where to find Fevor's Cookbook (1)

Location: In a graveyard to the west of the Third Church of Marika in eastern Limgrave (very close to where you first meet Kenneth Haight for the first time). A corpse sits upright facing the Erdtree, and they are holding the Cookbook.

Unlocks: Sleep Pot.

Where to find Fevor's Cookbook (2)

Location: Purchased from the Isolated Merchant for 3500 runes near the 'South Raya Lucaria Gate' Site of Grace in Liurnia. After using the Glintstone Key at the south gate, turn around and run through the blue seal (do not click on it). Wolves await you down the path, but behind them you'll find the merchant.

Unlocks: Soporific Grease, Drawstring Soporific Grease, Sleepbone Arrow, Sleepbone Arrow (Fletched), Sleepbone Bolt.

Where to find Fevor's Cookbook (3)

Location: Roundtable Hold, from Sir Gideon Ofnir. You'll need to complete Varre's quest to the point where he gives you the Pureblood Knight's Medal, which lets you travel to the Mohgywn Dynasty Mausoleum. Once you've travelled to this location, talk to Gideon again and he'll give you the Cookbook as a reward.

Unlocks: Bewitching Branch.

Where to find Frenzied's Cookbook (1)

Location: Frenzied Flame Village in Liurnia. In the centre of this village, you will find the cookbook inside one of the houses.

Unlocks: Clarifying Boluses.

Where to find Frenzied's Cookbook (2)

Location: Cathedral of the Forsaken, to the east of the Subterranean Shunning Grounds. Mohg, The Omen and Morgott must be defeated to enter this location, and next to the Cathedral of the Forsaken Site of Grace you'll find an area with lots of corpses. Drop onto the board below and collect the Cookbook from the dead end.

Unlocks: Frenzyflame Stone.

That's it for Elden Ring's Fevor's and Frenzied's Cookbook locations. If you're after other types of Cookbooks to help improve your crafting, then make sure you also check out where you can find all of Elden Ring's Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbooks, Armorer's Cookbooks, Missionary's Cookbooks, and, finally, the Ancient Dragon Apostle's and Perfumer's Cookbook locations.