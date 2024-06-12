Elden Ring: Perfumer's Ruins and Unsightly Catacombs walkthrough

The Perfumer's Ruins and Unsightly Catacombs are locations in Elden Ring on the Altus Plateau near the border to Mt. Gelmir. They're closely linked, as the Perfumer's Ruins are situated above ground, with the Unsightly Catacombs sitting directly beneath it. They're good dungeons to tackle together, so read on below for our Perfumer's Ruins and Unsightly Catacombs walkthrough.

Perfumer's Ruins walkthrough

You can reach the Perfumer's Ruins after using the Grand Lift of Dectus or gaining access to the Altus Plateau via the Ruin-Strewn Precipice (with Magma Wyrm Makar at the end). Activate the Site of Grace 'Abandoned Coffin' and ride north-west. This is the location of the ruins:

On the way there, you will meet a scarab that leaves behind the Ash of War: Sacred Order. The ruins above ground are not very noticeable at first glance.

There are a few Perfumers hanging around, along with an Omen Killer. In addition to some poisonous flowers, you'll find a corpse with 4x Budding Cave Moss and some Altus Blooms here once you deal with all the enemies.

There is also 1x Perfume Bottle under a table and the Perfumer's Cookbook (1) in the treasure chest next to it.

In the upper area of the ruins there is a large flower guarded by 1x Nascent Butterfly.

In the north-west of the ruins you will find another staircase, hidden under some planks. It leads to a chest with the Perfumer's Talisman. So much for the above-ground part of the ruins.

South of it, a small slope leads to a door in the rock face, next to which you will discover a device for a Stonesword Key. Sacrifice two of these keys and you can enter the Unsightly Catacombs.

Unsightly Catacombs walkthrough

Activate the Site of Grace 'Unsightly Catacombs' behind the entrance and you will encounter a bunch of enemies in the first room. In the next area, there are two Misbegotten that you have already seen as bosses in the Morne Tunnel or the Royal Capital.

Take the left or right corridor next to the staircase and get a Grave Glovewort (5) at the end.

Then follow the steps downwards, take 1x Grave Violet behind the monster on the right and the adjacent corridor to another Grave Glovewort (5), which is guarded by a dog and a scaly monster.

The corridor on the right leads to a staircase, at the foot of which grows 1x Grave Glovewort (4). Follow the path further and further down until you find the locked boss door and 1x Grave Glovewort (4) in the room in front of it.

Go back up the stairs and drop onto the area on the left with the many lying Misbegotten. Here you will find the Winged Misbegotten Ashes and 1x Ghost Glovewort (5) in the corner.

By targeting enemies with the right stick, you can now find out which of the Misbegotten are dead and which are just sleeping. Sneak past them or kill them.

The adjoining corridor gives you 1x Grave Glovewort (4) and at the end access to the lever that opens the boss door. On the left in the corridor you will find 1x Rune Arc and the Prattling Pate: 'Apologies'.

Drop down and you can make your way to the boss of the catacombs.

How to beat Perfumer Tricia and Misbegotten Warrior

Not only do you face Perfumer Tricia, but also a Leonine Misbegotten monster, which makes the fight unnecessarily difficult and requires more attention than most people can muster in a situation like this.

Use your Spirit Ashes to summon reinforcements to help keep the monster at bay. Otherwise it can send you back to the Site of Grace with just a few hits.

Fortunately, Tricia can't take much damage and can be defeated quite easily. Try to kill her as quickly as possible once the battle has begun.

Her combat behaviour is similar to that of the other Perfumers you encountered on the way here. With a few dodges, it's easy to stab Tricia in the back and inflict a large amount of damage. As long as the monster is distracted, this works brilliantly.

Once Tricia has been defeated, only the Misbegotten Warrior remains. If your Spirit Ashes are still alive, it should die quite quickly.

Otherwise, stick to the tactics that worked against the leonine monster in Castle Morne and you'll win this fight too.

As a reward we receive 9,400 Runes and the Perfumer Tricia Ashes.