Elden Ring: How to get to Sellia Hideaway and beat the Putrid Crystalian Trio

Sellia Hideaway is a location in Elden Ring which can be discovered in the centre of Caelid.

It is a crystal-lined cave south-west of Fort Faroth and north-east of Sellia, Town of Sorcery, but there's a trick to accessing its location. To find out how, read on below for our walkthrough on how to get to Sellia Hideaway and beat its Putrid Crystalian Trio boss.

How to get to Sellia Hideaway

To open the cave to Sellia Hideaway, you must roll or hit the rock wall at the point marked on the map below to make it disappear and reveal the entrance.

Activate the Site of Grace 'Sellia Hideaway' and follow the path deeper into the cave until the first enemy tries to kill you. We find 1x Golden Rune (3) by the corpse at the end of the tunnel.

Behind it is an illusory wall between the large crystals. These hide the way ahead. There's another one at the end of the corridor as we reach this area, too:

Drop from the walkable crystal to the left onto the lower crystal and you will come to a spot with a corpse that gives you 1x Golden Rune (5).

On the way back, all you can do is drop down into the knee-high water. The multi-armed enemy down here with the crown (its name is Revenant) may drop a Ghost Glovewort when it dies. A handy way to defeat him is to use Healing Incantations. It's also possible to reduce his health points over time if the healing spell works gradually.

Take 1x Golden Rune (5) from the corpse, 1x Lost Ash of War from the one next to it and 1x Stimulating Boluses from the third body.

In the corridor to the north-west lies another corpse with 1x Somber Smithing Stone (4). Drop down behind the large crystal and take care of the few crystal slugs that await you there.

To the left is a small bonfire with enemies around it, who have 4x Glowstone lying next to them.

At this point, there are two main paths to pick from here, illustrated by the screenshot below:

Heading left to the south...

If you follow the crystal on the left of the screenshot above in a southwards direction, you will end up at the bottom in front of a magically sealed door. On examination, the hint tells us we need a Sealbreaker to open it (more precisely the Sellian Sealbreaker, which you will receive as part of Sellen's quest):

If you don't have this item, then you'll need to go back to the crossroad and take the other path, outlined below.

Heading right to the northwest...

The north-west corridor leads to a fairly steep downhill slope, interspersed with crystals that form platforms and bridges. This room leads to the boss, but there is more to it than first meets the eye:

At the bottom is a corpse with 10x Crystal Darts. After this, head south-west to the boss of the cave.

Around the corner to the right is a corpse whose pockets contain 3x Preserving Boluses:

To the left of it, you will uncover the next illusory wall. It leads to a treasure chest from which you can snatch the Crystal Spear.

Once you've got the spear, go back to the point in the screenshot below, and you can enter one of the top crystals in the room:

At the end, drop down onto the crystal below and look south-west. You will see a passage that you can jump to from the raised position.

Drop back into the passageway and you will land in a room with three sorcerers. It's best not to waste too much time here, but to get them out of the way quickly.

Their camp contains a treasure chest with the Crystalian Ashes, which is well worth the effort to get. Finally, you will end up back in the corridor that leads to the boss.

How to beat the Putrid Crystalian Trio

This boss sucks. If two of the Crystalians weren't annoying enough, there are three of them in Sellia Hideaway. Fortunately, we know their movements well enough from our previous encounters with them - for example, from the Academy Crystal Cave, the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel and the Altus Tunnel. Each individual Crystalian is easily doable on its own, but three at once is quite a challenge.

As always, you have to break each Crystalian's posture once, preferably with powerful charged R2/RT attacks, until it slumps to the ground. Afterwards, it's vulnerable to normal blows that previously only scratched him.

It's certainly not a bad idea to start with the Spear Crystalian. Lure him far to the edge and try to break him. Along the way you have to keep an eye on the ranged fighters, but the damage from single attacks isn't that high, so it's okay to take one.

The problem is the Scarlet Rot that comes from their hits. Keep Preserving Boluses handy if necessary.

As soon as there are only two left alive, the whole thing becomes more manageable. Grab the one with the Ringblades and finally the one with the spells.

Summons help to keep the other Crystalians busy, which is especially important in the first phase. As a reward, you receive 7,000 runes and the Scorcery Crystal Torrent. Now you're free to leave and continue on your adventure.