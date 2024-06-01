Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Netflix series finally drops another trailer and release date

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will debut on Netflix on 10th October, 2024.

The streaming giant confirmed the news earlier today with an all-too-brief teaser – I'm afraid it's less than a minute long – which you can see embedded below:

The animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft "picks up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider video game Survivor trilogy (Tomb Raider; Rise of the Tomb Raider; Shadow of the Tomb Raider), and will chart the globetrotting heroine’s next chapter as the iconic adventurer", Netflix explains.

Hayley Atwell – better known as Peggy Carter in numerous Marvel projects – will star as Lara Croft. Atwell is joined by Earl Baylon, who is reprising his role as Jonah Maiava from the reboot trilogy, and Allen Maldonado (Black-ish, The Last OG) as tech expert Zip.

"More than 25 years after her first appearance, Lara Croft (voiced by Hayley Atwell) continues to explore ancient mysteries and uncover lost truths across breathtaking and dangerous destinations," Netflix teases.

In related news, writer Megan McDonnell – who has previously worked on Marvel projects WandaVision and The Marvels – has joined the team working on Amazon's Tomb Raider TV series.

McDonnell joins Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge in bringing Lara Croft's adventures to the streaming service.