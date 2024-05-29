How to complete Bloody Finger Yura's quest in Elden Ring

The character Bloody Finger Yura is an NPC in Elden Ring that you meet for the first time in Limgrave.

He has dedicated himself to eradicating the Bloody Fingers, who are Tarnished who hunt down other Tarnished. Completing his quest will give you a useful katana and a set of armour, in addition to the items you collect during the mission as a matter of course. So follow our step-by-step guide on how to complete Bloody Finger Yura's quest and get these tantalising rewards.

On this page:

Where to find Yura

The first meeting takes place south of Agheel Lake, where Yura is standing under a ruin next to a campfire, directly north of the 'Seaside Ruins' Site of Grace.

The first place you meet Yura. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Talk to him. He warns you about Agheel Lake. We're better off staying away, he says, as there's a dragon lurking there. He's referring to the Flying Dragon Agheel, and there's good reason to be cautious.

Still, to begin his quest, you must venture to the lake regardless. Once you've encountered the Flying Dragon Agheel, go back to Yura. You don't need to defeat the dragon, as Yura will comment on the occasion whatever the actual outcome is.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

If you defeat Agheel, Yura will also mention the Church of the Dragon Communion in Limgrave, which can be reached after completing the Coastal Cave as part of Boc's quest. At the Church, Dragon Hearts can be exchanged for Dragon-based Incantations.

There's nothing more to say to Yura at this point, so you can progress to your second meeting with him.

Second meeting at the Murkwater Cave

The next meeting with Yura takes place in front of the Murkwater Cave in Limgrave (the same cave where you meet Patches). Follow the river north of Agheel Lake upwards and you will discover the cave on the left.

Here the NPC Bloody Finger Nerijus invades your world and attacks. Hold out a little and Yura will come to your aid. Defeat Nerijus to obtain the Reduvia dagger. Yura disappears again after the fight is over.

Kill the intruder together. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Immediately afterwards, you'll find Yura in the underpass to the north of the Murkwater Cave if you follow the course of the water.

Here's where you can find Yura after your fight with Nerijus. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

He will tell you about his hunt for the Bloody Fingers, who are Tarnished that pursue other Tarnished and try to bring them down.

If Agheel is not yet defeated, Yura returns to his starting position. However, fighting the dragon is optional for his quest.

Third meeting at the Academy of Raya Lucaria in Liurnia

You will then find Yura's red summon sign near the Raya Lucaria Academy at this location:

You can summon Yura here near the Raya Lucaria Academy. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The location is on the bridge north-east of the Site of Grace 'Main Academy Gate'. Click on the red sign and let Yura summon you to his world.

Fight together against Bloody Finger Ravenmount Assassin and defeat him, which will earn you the Ash of War: Raptor of the Mists.

Then talk to Yura again by the railing on the bridge. Note: if you've already progressed quite far in the game, you may just find Yura's weapon back at his first location.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Assuming he's still on the bridge, though, Yura will give you a Smithing Stone (5) and tells you about his hunt for Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger, but has no further details as to her whereabouts.

Fourth meeting at the Second Church of Marika

The next meeting takes place on the Altus Plateau at the Second Church of Marika. Yura is lying on the ground there, beaten by Eleonora. He leaves behind his katana Nagakiba and at that very moment Eleonora enters your world to attack you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

She uses powerful Dragon Incantations and is a capable opponent, so watch out. Eleonora's Poleblade and the Purifying Crystal Tear are also available as rewards.

Completing Yura's quest

At this point, Yura's body will have been taken over by Shabriri, whom you meet at the Zamor Ruins in Mountaintops of the Giants.

Shabriri encourages you to receive the Frenzied Flame (which is related to one of the endings in Elden Ring). You can also kill Shabriri to receive the Ronin Armour Set, consisting of Iron Kasa, Ronin's Armour, Ronin's Gauntlets and Ronin's Greaves.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Alternatively, you can receive the Frenzied Flame from the Three Fingers, which can be found in the Cathedral of the Forsaken. The armour set can then be collected at the Zamor Ruins, where Shabriri was previously standing.

If you do not complete Yura's quest beforehand, you will find his weapon at the last place where you spoke to him (Agheel Lake, Murkwater Cave or Academy).

This completes Bloody Finger Yura's questline, and you can continue on your journey through The Lands Between.