Elden Ring best dexterity weapons

For quick sequences of attacks and a more fast-paced play style in Elden Ring, you should look for the best dexterity weapons in the game.

Weapons in Elden Ring scales based on different stats. By raising your numbers on the specific stats the weapon you’re running needs, you increase exponentially the damage you can cause. Because of that, many builds are structured around these stats.

To assist you in finding the right weapon to play Elden Ring, we’ve prepared this list with the best dexterity weapons that you can look for in different moments of your playthrough.

Best dexterity weapons in Elden Ring

Among the long list of dexterity weapons, you find a good variety of katanas, twinblades, spears, and rapiers. Not all of them work for the same build, but by learning their strengths, you can have a good idea of the kind of play style they afford.

The weapons listed here are the best ones you find in three different moments of your journey in the Lands Between. We took into consideration how difficult getting these weapons is to make the list as well.

Uchigatana

This is an entry-level katana that comes with 115 Physical damage, scaling based on Dexterity and Strength. In addition, this weapon adds buildup hemorrhage to the target. With an initial value of 45 Bleed, it takes very few hits to trigger the effect in regular enemies. For early bosses, like Margit, it takes from seven to eight hits for him to lose a good chunk of his health bar due to blood loss.

Another positive aspect of this katana is that it’s pretty simple to get one. You can start the game with it by choosing samurai as your initial class. But, in case you haven’t, no need to worry. It’s possible to find one in the Deathtouched Catacombs. This location is in Stormhill, Limgrave, which means that you can visit in the first hours of the game.

Rogier’s Rapier

By allowing you to quickly strike enemies causing pierce damage and still keeping you distant from enemies, Rogier’s Rapier is an extraordinary dexterity weapon in the early stages of the game. It requires only 8 Strength and 17 Dexterity, scaling with these two stats. While it doesn’t apply any sort of detrimental effects, the Rogier’s Rapier has a double thrust attack and you can infuse it with Ashes of War. Besides, you get a +8 version of it.

You can get Rogier’s Rapier right after you have beaten Godrick the Grafted, the final boss in the first Legacy Dungeon that you can explore, the Stormveil Castle. You need to first talk to Sorcerer Rogier in an initial room in the castle. After having defeated the boss, visit the Roundtable Hold and talk to Rogier again. Choose the 'I’ve defeated Godrick' dialogue option to receive the weapon.

Bloodhound’s Fang

If you’re still exploring Limgrave and enjoyed the time playing with the Uchigatana, the Bloodhound’s Fang is a good upgrade for you. What this curved greatsword might lack in terms of nimbleness, it has in raw power. It comes with 141 Physical Damage and 55 Bleeding, but you need 18 Strength and 17 Dexterity to properly use it.

Besides the capacity to trigger the Bleed effect quicker, the Bloodhound’s Fang has the Bloodhound’s Finesse skill. With this ability, you not only cause good damage but reposition far from enemies. To get this weapon, you need to defeat the Bloodhound Knight Darriwil, an optional boss found in the Forlorn Hound Evergaol

Godskin Peeler

After you have progressed in the game a little more, a great weapon for you to look for is the Godskin Peeler. This twinblade has a huge potential especially if you start practicing using jumping attacks and imbue it with a good Ash of War, such as Blood Blade or Seppuku. To use it, you need at least 17 Strength and 22 Dexterity.

The Godskin Peeler is a good weapon that you can use up until the end of the game. You can only acquire this weapon once you have access to the Altus Plateau region. In the northern part of this area, you can find a village where you meet the Godskin Apostle. Defeat them and their weapon becomes yours.

Moonveil

As you explore the lands to the east of Limgrave, you end up finding Caelid, a hostile region where dangerous enemies are ready to fight you. But, this is also where you can find the Moonveil, a powerful katana that, due to its signature move Transient Moonlight, you can hit enemies from afar by shooting a projectile of light. In addition to the special move, its passive causes 50 Bleed per hit. This weapon requires 12 Strength, 18 Dexterity, and 23 Intelligence.

For you to have this weapon, first you need to face Gael Tunnel’s treachery corridors. Located west of Caelid, this dungeon is the lair of the Magma Wyrm, an optional boss that, if you defeat them, drops the Moonveil katana.

Eleonora’s Poleblade

While you’re still in the middle of the game, another good weapon you can find is Eleonora’s Poleblade. This is a twinblade that perfectly works if you are planning a Bleed build. Besides the passive which adds 55 of Bleed per hit, Eleonora’s Poleblade has the Bloodblade Dance skill. By using it, you unleash a sequence of attacks that triggers blood loss pretty fast.

The Eleonora’s Poleblade twinblade drops from Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger, an invading NPC who you encounter at the Second Church of Marika. While you can reach the place if you already have access to Altus Plateau, by following the Bloody Finger Yura’s quest you’re led to the same place as part of the missions.

Rivers of Blood

By accessing the late-game areas in Elden Ring, you not only face stronger foes but can also acquire better pieces of equipment. Rivers of Blood is one of the best dexterity weapons that you can get by the end of the game. With a passive that builds up Bleed, this katana is another great option for the Bleed build. The Corpse Pier skill gives Rivers of Blood a higher range than your regular slash weapon.

Another positive aspect related to this weapon is that acquiring it is not difficult. Rivers of Blood is dropped by Bloody Finger Okina, an invading NPC who you encounter at the Church of Repose at Mountaintops of the Giants. Because you’re close to a grace, dying in this fight is less annoying and learning the fight is a faster process.

Hand of Malenia

Now, if you’re already at the point to face and defeat Malenia, the Blade of Miquella, then you have the chance to use one of the best dexterity weapons in the game – and one of the coolest too! By this point of the game, you probably have the 16 Strength and 48 Dexterity required by this weapon. While it also has the passive to trigger blood loss like other katanas, the Hand of Malenia gives you access to the Blade of Miquella’s signature move Waterfowl Dance.

To have the chance of challenging Malenia, who is an optional boss in Elden Ring, you need to first have access to the Haligtree area. Getting there involves solving a puzzle in the Mountaintops of the Giants, which means you can only try to fight Malenia later in the game.

Enjoy your time in Elden Ring!