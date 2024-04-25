How to open Car Park door on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade

Figuring out how to open the Car Park door on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade may sound easy at first, but after engaging in battle with a fierce Naytiba and finding your way to the lower level of said Car Park in the dark, it can take a minute to create a solution.

In the early stages of Stellar Blade, you (as EVE) are on a quest called 'Scavenger Adam' in an area called Eidos 7. This run-down, post-apocalyptic city is filled with Naytibas, materials, and new lessons for our hero. Sometimes, though, even heroes get stuck behind a locked door...

With that in mind, we're here to show you how to open the Car Park door on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade.

How to open the Car Park door in Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade

To open the Car Park door in Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade after defeating Abbadon you'll need to find two Fusion Cells and insert them into the power modules either side of the large door. However, they are quite well hidden so you will need to use your Drone and combat skills to find them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Fusion Cell One location

To find your first Fusion Cell in the Car Park's lower level you need to defeat all of the Naytiba's in the area. We had to defeat a Barnacle, a Cricket Boomer and a Cricket Slasher Naytiba to clear the area.

Once you've done this, face the locked Car Park door and look to your right. You should see a large red box here that's outlined in a green glow (when you first arrived at the area it was entirely red and locked). Walk over to it and interact with it with R2 to open the box. You'll get the first Fusion Cell as well as other goodies.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Fusion Cell Two location

To get the second Fusion Cell in the Car Park stand in front of the locked door and put EVE's back to it so you're looking into the Car Park.

Then, look to your right and use the Touchpad to pulse scan with the Drone. This should highlight the existence of something in an old car here. This is the Fusion Cell, walk up to the car and attack it a few times to remove the cover, then use R2 to take the Fusion Cell.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

When you've collected both Cores, insert one each into the power modules either side of the door and it will open!

That's it for now!