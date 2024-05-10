Today’s Connections hint and answer on 11th May for 335

If you're looking for a way to wind down after a long day, here's the Connections answer for today, 11th May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Related to the most prominent position.

- Related to the most prominent position. Green - Keep vampires away.

- Keep vampires away. Blue - These are publications.

- These are publications. Purple - Involve a club.

- Involve a club. Star belongs in the Yellow group, Cross in Green, and Mad in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 11th May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Silver Music Star Cross Mad Med Sun Lead Garlic Sandwich Onion Soda Lampoon Principal Cracked Headliner To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 11th May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: One With Top Billing - Headliner, Lead, Principal, Star

Vampire Vulnerabilities - Cross, Garlic, Silver, Sun

Satirical Publications, Familiarly - Cracked, Lampoon, Mad, Onion

Club____ - Med, Music, Sandwich, Soda Among the words in today's Connections, Principal, Lead, and Headliner stood out as words indicating distinction. Initially, I was between Star and Sun to form the first group. Now, to find the second group, Mad led me to look for words that might indicate other magazines or anything related to satirical content. While the third group was pure luck, the last one became fairly easy once I saw what were the last available words.