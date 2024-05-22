Today’s Connections hint and answer on 23rd May for 347

Instead of thinking about the Throwback Thursday post you might do, you should check the Connections answer for today, 23rd May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Related to using someone or something.

- Related to using someone or something. Green - Indicates competition.

- Indicates competition. Blue - Involves traditional media.

- Involves traditional media. Purple - Greeting people.

Leverage belongs in the Yellow group, Up in Green, and Culture in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 23rd May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Culture Heyday Sports Hijinks Use Up Yogurt Milk Copy Exploit Over Supper Leverage Done Through City

Connections answer for 23rd May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Take Advantage Of - Exploit, Leverage, Milk, Use

Finished, As Time - Done, Over, Through, Up

Newspaper Desks - City, Copy, Culture, Sports

Words Beginning with Greetings - Heyday, Hijinks, Supper, Yogurt We have some funny groups in today's Connections puzzle. One of the first groups I found was the Green one, since Done, Over, and Through pop up among the available words. My second guess was grouping words involving the act of eating. However, Milk, Supper, and Yogurt didn't work. My third attempt was to put City, Culture, and Sports together thinking in a group around Topics, which led me to the Blue group. The Yellow was the third group I found. I enjoyed pretty much the Purple group, although I think it would take me a lot of time to figure out this group by myself.