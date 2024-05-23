Tides are the currency you use to pull on the different types of Banners in Wuthering Waves.

There are three types of Tides in Wuthering Waves, so you have to be careful when converting your Astrite through the in-game shop, or you might end up with a stack of Tides unusable in the Banner you actually want to pull on.

To help you get to grips with how they work, we've explained all types of Tides below, and detailed how to get Tides in Wuthering Waves, including Lustrous Tides, Radiant Tides, and Forging Tides.

What are Tides in Wuthering Waves?

Tides are the currency you use to pull on Banners (AKA Convenes) in Wuthering Waves. There are three types of Tides in the game:

Lustrous Tides - Used for pulling on the permanent Utterance of Marvels, Beginner's Choice, and Tidal Chorus Banners.

- Used for pulling on the permanent Utterance of Marvels, Beginner's Choice, and Tidal Chorus Banners. Radiant Tides - Used for pulling on the rotating event character and weapon Banners.

- Used for pulling on the rotating event character and weapon Banners. Forging Tides - Used for pulling on the permanent Winter Brume weapon Banner.

Radiant Tides are the rarest of all, as they are required to pull on the limited-time event character and weapon Banners that rotate every three weeks. The 5-Star characters and weapons on these event Banners aren't available in the permanent Banner pools, which is why it's a good idea to save up your Astrite and convert it into Radiant Tides, rather than Lustrous or Forging Tides.

It's up to you how to spend your Astrite, but whatever you decide, you need to go to the 'Tidal Exchange' tab of the 'Item Exchange' part of the in-game shop in order to convert your Astrite currency into the Tides you want.

The exchange rate is one Tide per x160 Astrite, and Astrite can be earned by redeeming codes, completing events, quests, opening chests, and other activities by just playing Wuthering Waves. Or, you can buy Lunite with your real money to convert into Astrite.

Now that you understand what they are, here's how to get all types of Tides in Wuthering Waves:

How to get Lustrous Tides in Wuthering Waves

Lustrous Tides are the circular green-blue-coloured currency used for pulling on the permanent Utterance of Marvels, Beginner's Choice, and Tidal Chorus Banners in Wuthering Waves.

Here's how to get Lustrous Tides in Wuthering Waves:

Login event rewards.

Reach Union Level milestones as part of Awakening Journey rewards.

Convert your Afterglow Coral in the Item Exchange in-game shop.

Convert your Oscillate Coral in the Item Exchange in-game shop.

Convert your Astrite into Radiant Tides in the Tidal Exchange in-game shop.

Free Pioneer Podcast rewards (the battle pass).

How to get Radiant Tides in Wuthering Waves

Radiant Tides are the circular yellow-coloured currency used for pulling on the rotating time-limited event character and weapon Banners in Wuthering Waves, and here's how to get Radiant Tides in Wuthering Waves:

Login event rewards.

Convert your Afterglow Coral in the Item Exchange in-game shop.

Convert your Oscillate Coral in the Item Exchange in-game shop.

Convert your Astrite into Lustrous Tides in the Tidal Exchange in-game shop.

Premium Pioneer Podcast rewards (the battle pass)

How to get Forging Tides in Wuthering Waves

Forging Tides are the sword-shaped, yellow-coloured currency used for pulling on the permanent Winter Brume weapon Banner in Wuthering Waves. Here's how to get Forging Tides in Wuthering Waves:

Convert your Afterglow Coral in the Item Exchange in-game shop.

Convert your Oscillate Coral in the Item Exchange in-game shop.

Convert your Astrite into Forging Tides in the Tidal Exchange in-game shop.

Good luck pulling on Banners in Wuthering Waves!