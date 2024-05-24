How to increase Union Level and get Union Experience in Wuthering Waves

Your Union Level in Wuthering Waves is your overall account level and increasing this level will allow you to unlock more daily activites, as well as more quests. Also, improving this level will let you increase the level cap for your weapons and resonators. The enemies in the world will become more difficult to fight the higher your level is, but you'll get better rewards too.

As the name suggests, Union Experience is closely tied to Union Levels in Wuthering Waves and you can't really use one without the other. Also, currently your maximum Union Level is 60.

We're here to show you how to increase your Union Level and get Union Experience in Wuthering Waves.

How to increase your Union Level in Wuthering Waves

To increase your Union Level in Wuthering Waves you need to collect something called Union Experience.

You can check your Union Level by looking at the bottom left corner of your pause menu, underneath your character name and ID. This will show you your current level, how much Union XP you have and how close you are to your next level.

How to get Union Experience in Wuthering Waves

There are multiple ways you can earn Union Experience in Wuthering Ways, but all of them require you to be actively engaging in the game. Whether it's through exploring the world or completing tasks, you'll earn these points through gameplay.

Here are all of the ways you can get Union Experience in Wuthering Ways:

Complete Daily Activity missions.

Complete tasks as you travel.

Unlock treasures.

Complete different gameplay moments in the open-world.

Complete different challenges and consume Waveplates.

