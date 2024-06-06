How to get Echo EXP and Sealed Tubes in Wuthering Waves

Knowing how to get Echo EXP in Wuthering Waves not only helps you level up your Echoes, but, depending on an Echo's Rank, unlocks the ability to Tune an Echo and, in doing so, its Sub-Stats.

If you want to get Echo EXP and use it to level up your Echoes in Wuthering Waves, then you need to get your hands on some Sealed Tubes. There are three types of Sealed Tubes - Basic, Medium and Advanced - with each offering a different amount of EXP.

Below we'll walk you through how to get Echo EXP and where to find Sealed Tubes in Wuthering Waves.

How to get Echo EXP in Wuthering Waves How you get Echo EXP in Wuthering Waves works is quite similar to how you can get Resonator and Weapon EXP - visit a specific Echo's interface and then use an item which offers Echo XP to level it up. You'll also need to pay a certain amount of Shell Credits to upgrade an Echo. The items used to get Echo EXP are: Basic Sealed Tube - 500 EXP

Medium Sealed Tube - 1000 EXP

Advanced Sealed Tube - 2000 EXP We've covered how to get Sealed Tubes further along in this guide if you want help gathering more of these useful items. One way to find an Echo's interface is to visit your Backpack from the main menu and then select the Echo inventory. From there, you'll be able to access whichever Echo you choose and level it up by selecting 'Upgrade'. Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games If the Echo is equipped to a Resonator, however, you can access its interface via the Echo section of the Resonator's page. Simply click on the Echo you wish to upgrade and then select 'Upgrade'. Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games Now you can either use the 'Auto Select' function to use all of the Sealed Tubes in your inventory on the Echo or select the amount yourself. We recommend avoiding the 'Auto Select' function to avoid using up all of your Sealed Tubes. It's also a good idea to focus on levelling up Echoes which can have Sub-Stats as they will provide more stat boosts to your Resonators. Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games