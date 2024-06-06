A Free Meal II side quest in Wuthering Waves is the second section of a two-part quest. This time, you'll head back to the Distribution Center south of Tiger's Maw to meet up with Minghu once more.

As with many quests in Wuthering Waves, everything is not as it seems and you'll find yourself in quite a sticky situation. However, with your new companions you'll be able to complete this quest in no time - especially as we've shown you how to beat the tricky puzzle wedged between everything.

Without further ado, here's how to complete A Free Meal II in Wuthering Waves.

How to complete A Free Meal II in Wuthering Waves

After completing A Free Meal I you need to time skip to two days later, then the marker A Free Meal II will appear on your map south-east of the Distribution Center. We've marked its location on the map below for you:

Speak to Minghu here and agree to help him, then follow him to his car. However, you should know better than to get into a car with a stranger...

You'll wake up trapped inside a cell with a mysterious person who turns out to be the real Minghu! You'll then need to give the Exile that was previously dressed as Minghu instructions on how to solve the Magnetic Box puzzle to free you from your cell.

The instructions should be as follows:

Attack forwards.

Attack right.

Attack forwards.

The box will then enter its slot and then you'll be free of your cell. However, this is just the beginning.

Speak to the Exile Minghu to find out his real name is Xiaojue. Follow the next quest marker around to the next room and collect the weapons in the box here.

Defeat the red-clothed and then follow the quest marker up more ladders to a door. After this, follow the next marker back through the cave until you reach a room with red-clothed and a floor puzzle in it. Defeat the red-clothed here.

Follow the quest marker to the right past the floor puzzle and around to the cell. Speak to the people inside it then use your Levitator ability to pick up the device they give you. To open the cell you'll need to collect the key from the Junior Leader in the next room.

Carry the device back to the laser-shut door with the floor puzzle outside of it.

To solve the Encryption Block Puzzle here (the floor puzzle) you will need to place the devices on it in a way that lights up all of the floor panels. There are three more devices sitting on the boxes just in front of the puzzle, you will need these too.

Here is our solution for the Free Meal II Encryption Puzzle:

Place the four-sided device here:

Then place a two-sided device as shown in the image below and rotate it so it lights up the panels to the right of it and beneath it.

Place the next two-sided device as shown in the image below and rotate it so it lights up the panels around it.

Finally, place the last two-sided device in the corner panel near the laser-shut gate and all the floor panels should now be lit.

When the laser-shut gate opens, head inside this room and defeat all the red-clothed here, then head back to the cell to free the prisoners.

Then, use the elevator just outside the cell to get up to the top floor. A red-clothed will be on it, so defeat them and then ride the elevator to the upper level. Once here, follow the path around to find more red-clothed and the missing Exile. Defeat them and rescue the Exile.

At this point, follow the final quest marker out of the cave and you'll run straight into a large, dangerous-looking red-clothed called the Ambushing Man in Red. All you need to do now is defeat him and you'll have completed this quest!

Wuthering Waves A Free Meal II Rewards

Here are all of the rewards for completing A Free Meal II side quest in Wuthering Waves:

500 Union EXP

20 Astrite

2 Advanced Resonance Potion

2 Advanced Energy Core

18,000 Shell Credit

