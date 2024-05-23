Wuthering Waves Echoes and Echo Abilities explained

Echoes are a type of equipment for your Resonator in Wuthering Waves, but they're also monsters which all know an Echo Ability.

As you explore the world of Wuthering Waves, you'll encounter a wide variety of Echoes - from golems to giant birds to... sentient traffic lights? With arms and legs? Okay... Anyways, every Echo has an Echo Ability you can use to either further boost your Resonators stats or cause some damage.

Below we take a look at how to use Echoes in Wuthering Waves, along with the Echo Abilities.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Wuthering Waves Global Launch Trailer | WAKING OF A WORLD.Watch on YouTube