Wuthering Waves Echoes and Echo Abilities explained
How to use Echoes in Wuthering Waves.
Echoes are a type of equipment for your Resonator in Wuthering Waves, but they're also monsters which all know an Echo Ability.
As you explore the world of Wuthering Waves, you'll encounter a wide variety of Echoes - from golems to giant birds to... sentient traffic lights? With arms and legs? Okay... Anyways, every Echo has an Echo Ability you can use to either further boost your Resonators stats or cause some damage.
Below we take a look at how to use Echoes in Wuthering Waves, along with the Echo Abilities.
On this page:
Wuthering Waves Echoes explained
Echoes are a type of equipment which can be used by all of your Resonators in Wuthering Waves. Similar to Artifacts in Genshin Impact, Echoes provide useful stat boosts, have set bonuses called Sonata Effects and each has its own Echo Ability. Though they have a more Pokémon-combined-with-Final-Fantasy-summon vibe rather than simply being a magic pot or feather.
You can even find shiny Echoes, called Phantom Echoes, which have different designs compared to other Echoes. Yes, just like shiny Pokémon!
There's a lot to know about Echoes - from the Class Cost and Rank system to Sonata Effects to how they're interwoven with the Data Dock. Due to this, it's a good idea to learn as much as you can to ensure you're making the most of this mechanic.
Meanwhile, let's start with an overview of how to use Echoes in Wuthering Waves...
Echo Ability: How to use Echoes in Wuthering Waves
Knowing how to use Echoes is essential in Wuthering Waves as each has a unique Echo Ability, provides important stat boosts and can contribute to Sonata Effects - the game's term for set bonuses.
The first step in using an Echo is equipping it by visiting the Echo section of the Character Preview menus. Here you can either choose which Echoes to equip yourself or use the 'Auto Equip' function to have the game do it for you. While 'Auto Equip' might not provide your ideal set-up, it can come in quite useful if you want to test out a new Resonator.
Each Resonator can have a maximum of five Echoes equipped. Since your team consists of three Resonators, this means you can have up to 15 Echoes equipped across your team in total. Though, when equipping Echoes, it's important to remember that each one has a Cost and you can not exceed a Resonator's Cost Limit.
Every Resonator has a Cost Limit - starting with 8 before increasing to 10 and, when you reach Data Dock Level 9, increasing to 12. Meanwhile, each Echo has a Cost ranging from between one to four depending on its Class. As mentioned, the Echoes equipped to a Resonator can not have their combined Cost exceed the Cost Limit. This means you can't equip three Echoes with a Cost of four when your Cost Limit is 10 for example. Instead, you need to find a balance between the types of Echoes you're using to ensure you're benefiting from an array of stat boots and Echo Abilities.
On the subject of Echo Abilities, always remember that you can only use the Echo Ability of the one equipped in the first slot. Despite this, your Resonator will still benefit from all of the equipped Echo stat boosts and, if the requirements are met, Sonata Effects too.
Each type of Echo has its own ability, which can be anything from providing healing to causing your Resonator to transform into the Echo for a short period of time. Just remember to keep the Echo Ability cooldown time in mind when you use them!
As previously mentioned, you can have three Resonators on your team at one time. This means you'll always have access to three Echo Abilities. Luckily, a number of Echo Abilities stay active even when you switch Resonator. This can be very useful if, for example, you're using an Echo Ability which buffs ATK, but realise a different Resonator is better suited against your foe as you can switch Resonators without having to worry about losing the ATK boost.
Good luck using Echoes in Wuthering Waves!