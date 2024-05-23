Wuthering Waves Data Bank, including the Data Dock, Echo Gallery and Sonata Gallery explained

The Data Bank records all of the important information you need to know about Echoes in Wuthering Waves.

Divided into three parts - the Data Dock, Echo Gallery and Sonata Gallery - here you can read up on all the Echoes you've collected so far and learn more about the Sonata Effects, the set bonuses of Wuthering Waves.

Increasing your Data Dock Level also unlocks a selection of upgrades which makes both using and getting Echoes easier.

Below we explore the Data Bank in Wuthering Waves, taking a look at the Data Dock, Echo Gallery and Sonata Gallery.

Data Bank in Wuthering Waves explained The easiest way for me to describe the Data Bank is Wuthering Waves is that it is your Echo Pokédex. Broken down into three different sections - Data Dock, Echo Gallery and Sonata Gallery - it's your handy guide to Echoes out in the wilds. This includes listing all of the Sonata Effects, providing a summary of the Echoes you've collected and even supplying you with upgrades to help you find powerful Echoes. The Data Bank is accessed via the option helpfully labelled Data Bank in the main menu. Once within it, you can easily switch between the three different sections by using the tabs aligned to the left-hand side of the screen. Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games Let's take a look at each of the three Data Bank sections shall we?

Data Dock in Wuthering Waves explained The Data Dock is by far the most important part of the Data Bank in Wuthering Waves. Here you can unlock a variety of Echo-related upgrades by gathering Data Dock XP to increase your Data Dock Level. These rewards include items like Astrite and useful Echo-related upgrades, such as increasing the Class Cost Limit for your Resonators. If you want to learn how to increase your Data Dock Level and when some of the more useful rewards unlock, visit our how to get Data Dock XP guide. The Data Dock is also where you can check on three important stats which have an effect on the Echoes you can collect: Base Drop Rate - Determines the likelihood of a defeated monster dropping an Echo.

- Determines the likelihood of a defeated monster dropping an Echo. Begins at 6%, reaches a maximum of 20% at Level 10.

Enhanced Drop Rate - Decides the chance rate of earning the highest Echo rarity currently available to you.

- Decides the chance rate of earning the highest Echo rarity currently available to you. Begins at 20%, reaches a maximum of 100% at Level 20.

Max Absorbable Rarity - The highest Echo Rank you can obtain. (The lowest Rank you can obtain will be the one beneath this stated Rank.)

- The highest Echo Rank you can obtain. (The lowest Rank you can obtain will be the one beneath this stated Rank.) Begins at Rank 2 and reaches Rank 5, the highest, at Level 15. Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Echo Gallery in Wuthering Waves explained The Echo Gallery is the Pokédex-y part of the Data Bank in Wuthering Waves as it acts as your Echo compendium. Here, just like in a Pokédex (no, I will not stop with that comparison), you'll be able to scroll through all of the details concerning the Echoes in your collection. This includes details such as their Class, Echo Ability, Sonata Effect and the amount of Data Dock XP you've gained from catching the various Ranks of each Echo. Remember - within each Echo type, there are four Ranks spanning from Rank 2 to 5. If you want to fully complete the Echo Gallery, then you need to fill in all four Rank options for each Echo. Thankfully, if you're missing a Rank, say Rank 3 for example, when you catch a higher Rank of said Echo, like Rank 5, those missing Ranks will be automatically filled in. Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games