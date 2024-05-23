Knowing how to get Data Dock XP will let you level up your Data Dock in Wuthering Waves.

Investing in your Data Dock will unlock a selection of Echo-related bonuses in Wuthering Waves. This includes increasing your Resonator Cost Limit and Base Drop Rate, which will increase your chances of finding an Echo. Not to forget about the level up item rewards either!

So read on to learn how to get Data Dock XP in Wuthering Waves, along with a look at the Data Dock rewards.

How to get Data Dock XP in Wuthering Waves You get Data Dock XP every time you collect an Echo whose Rank currently isn't in your Echo Gallery in Wuthering Waves. Since there are four Echo Ranks, this means every Echo offers four batches of Data Dock XP. Due to this, you'll have to find each Echo multiple times to ensure you're collecting the maximum amount of Data Dock XP for every Echo. Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games Thankfully, missing a Rank doesn't mean that Data Dock XP is lost forever. Instead, you'll receive the XP when you find an Echo with the Rank above the one you're missing. If you're missing Rank 3, for example, then you'll receive that XP when you find a Rank 4 Echo of that type. Each Echo offers a total of 55 Data Dock XP broken down across the four Ranks: Rank 2 - 10 XP

- 10 XP Rank 3 - 10 XP

- 10 XP Rank 4 - 15 XP

- 15 XP Rank 5 - 20 XP Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games The question now is - what rewards will you earn from increasing your Data Dock Level?