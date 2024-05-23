How to get Data Dock XP in Wuthering Waves
Knowing how to get Data Dock XP will let you level up your Data Dock in Wuthering Waves.
Investing in your Data Dock will unlock a selection of Echo-related bonuses in Wuthering Waves. This includes increasing your Resonator Cost Limit and Base Drop Rate, which will increase your chances of finding an Echo. Not to forget about the level up item rewards either!
How to get Data Dock XP in Wuthering Waves
You get Data Dock XP every time you collect an Echo whose Rank currently isn't in your Echo Gallery in Wuthering Waves. Since there are four Echo Ranks, this means every Echo offers four batches of Data Dock XP. Due to this, you'll have to find each Echo multiple times to ensure you're collecting the maximum amount of Data Dock XP for every Echo.
Thankfully, missing a Rank doesn't mean that Data Dock XP is lost forever. Instead, you'll receive the XP when you find an Echo with the Rank above the one you're missing. If you're missing Rank 3, for example, then you'll receive that XP when you find a Rank 4 Echo of that type.
Each Echo offers a total of 55 Data Dock XP broken down across the four Ranks:
- Rank 2 - 10 XP
- Rank 3 - 10 XP
- Rank 4 - 15 XP
- Rank 5 - 20 XP
Data Dock rewards in Wuthering Waves explained
The rewards you earn from levelling up your Data Dock are well worth the effort you'll put into this Wuthering Waves mechanic. Not only will you receive a set of item rewards, such as Astrite, every time your Data Dock Level increases, but you'll also gradually unlock upgrades which will help you find and use powerful Echoes. This includes an increase to your Maximum Stamina.
Base Drop Rate Upgrades
Base Drop Rate refers to your chances of finding an Echo after you've defeated a monster. It's important to note that the maximum Base Drop Rate you can have at the time of Wuthering Waves' release is 20%.
Below you'll find the Base Drop Rate increases and at which Data Dock Levels they occur at:
- 6% Base Drop Rate - Level 0
- 10% Base Drop Rate - Level 1
- 15% Base Drop Rate- Level 4
- 20% Base Drop Rate - Level 10
Enhanced Drop Rate Upgrades
Enhanced Drop Rate decides the chance rate for you earning the highest Echo rarity currently available to you.
Here's the Data Dock Levels at which Enhanced Drop Rate will be increased:
- 20% Enhanced Drop Rate - Level 0
- 40% Enhanced Drop Rate - Level 3
- 50% Enhanced Drop Rate - Level 12
- 60% Enhanced Drop Rate - Level 14
- 80% Enhanced Drop Rate - Level 16
- 90% Enhanced Drop Rate- Level 18
- 100% Enhanced Drop Rate- Level 20
Max Absorbable Rarity Upgrades
Max Absorbable Rarity refers to which Echo Ranks you'll be able to find. The higher your Data Dock Level, the higher Ranks you can find and higher Ranks mean more powerful Echoes.
Here are the Ranks and which Data Dock Levels they become available at:
- Rank 2 - Available from the start
- Rank 3 - Level 5
- Rank 4 - Level 8
- Rank 5 - Level 15
Remember - the lowest Rank you'll find will be the Rank beneath the one stated as your Max Absorbable Rarity. So, if it states Rank 5, the lowest Echo Rank you can find is Rank 4.
Resonator Cost Limit Upgrade
Every Resonator has a Cost Limit which determines how many Echoes of which Class you can equip to them and this limit can be increased by levelling up your Data Dock.
The Resonator Cost Limits and the Data Dock Levels they unlock at are:
- 8 Cost Limit - Level 0
- 10 Cost Limit - Level 2
- 12 Cost Limit - Level 9
Good luck levelling up your Data Dock!