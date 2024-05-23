Echo Class Cost, Ranks and Rarity in Wuthering Waves explained

Understanding Echo Class Cost and Ranks is fundamental to creating your best Resonator builds in Wuthering Waves since both play a part in how powerful an Echo is.

In Wuthering Waves, Echo Class Cost determines how many Echoes of each Class you can equip to a Resonator with the higher costing Classes being, of course, more powerful. Meanwhile, every Echo can be one of four Ranks as said Rank decides how strong an individual Echo is within its breed.

The above is only the beginning though, so read on to learn more about the interwoven world of Echo Class Cost, Ranks and Rarity in Wuthering Waves.

Echo Class and Cost in Wuthering Waves explained Echoes in Wuthering Waves are divided into four Classes: Common, Elite, Overlord and Calamity. Within these Classes Echoes are then, just like the Resonators, split across the six elements: Aero, Electro, Fusion, Glacio, Spectro and Havoc. Resonators and Echoes are tied together through the Class Cost system. Each Resonator has a Cost Limit - starting with 8 before quickly upgrading to 10 at Data Dock Level 2 and increasing to 12 when you reach Level 9 - meanwhile every Echo has a Cost spanning between one to four depending on their Class. The Cost Limit sits above your equipped Echoes. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games The Cost Limit determines how many Echoes you can equip from each Class as the total Cost from your equipped Echoes can not exceed a Resonator's Cost Limit. For example, this means you can't equip three Echoes with a Cost of four when your Cost Limit is 10. So, when equipping Echoes, it's important to take this Cost into account alongside the Echo's Ability and stat boosts as, while a set up consisting of only the most powerful Echoes does sound desirable, it will ultimately leave you with empty slots. Try to find a balance between the exact Echoes you want to use instead to ensure you're using this mechanic to its full potential. Here's the Cost for each Echo Class: Common Class - 1

- 1 Elite Class - 3

- 3 Overlord Class - 4

- 4 Calamity Class - 4 Roseshroom is an Elite Class Echo. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games An Echo's Class also determines the two main stat boosts it provides - one randomly selected from a pool and the other fixed for each Class. Check out our Echo Stats guide if you'd like to learn more. Finally, an Echo's Class also plays a part in its rarity alongside another factor...