Echo Stats and Sub-Stats in Wuthering Waves explained
Learn the basics of Echo stat boosts in Wuthering Waves!
There are two types of Echo Stats you need to pay attention to in Wuthering Waves - main stats and sub-stats.
Main stats and sub-stats offer useful boosts to your Resonators, from increasing HP to offering Element Damage Boosts, in Wuthering Waves, but they both work a little differently. Especially since, while every Echo is guaranteed to have two main stats, the number of sub-stats they have is dependent on their Echo Rank.
To help you grasp the basics of the Echo stats system, we've taken a look at both the Echo main stats and Echo sub-stats in Wuthering Waves below.
On this page:
Echo stats in Wuthering Waves explained
Each Echo has two main stats in Wuthering Waves: the primary, which is randomly selected from a pool determined by Class, and the secondary, which is fixed for every Class. Both main stats increase when an Echo is levelled up.
Since the primary main stat is randomly pulled from a Class-dependent pool, this means you can have multiple versions of the same Echo with different main stats. (So there may be some Echo farming in your future if you're looking for something specific.)
The possible Primary main stats are:
- Common Class - HP%, ATK% or DEF%
- Elite Class - HP%, ATK%, DEF%, Energy Regen% or Element Damage Boost%
- Overlord Class - HP%, ATK%, DEF%, Crit Rate%, Crit DMG% or Healing Boost%
- Calamity Class - HP%, ATK%, DEF%, Crit Rate%, Crit DMG% or Healing Boost%
It's important to note that the Element Damage Boost for Elite Class Echoes is tied to the specific Element of said Echo. It is not a damage boost which covers every Element.
Meanwhile, the secondary main stat provides a flat bonus depending on the Echo's Class, which are the following:
- Common Class - Flat HP
- Elite Class - Flat ATK
- Overlord Class - Flat ATK
- Calamity Class - Flat ATK
Echo sub-stats in Wuthering Waves explained
When dealing with sub-stats in Wuthering Waves, the first thing you need to remember is that sub-stats are tied to an Echo's Rank as that determines how many sub-stats it can have. Rank 2 is the lowest with no sub-stats at all, while Rank 5 Echoes have a total of five sub-stats making them the ones you should ideally use in your set-up.
If an Echo does have sub-stats available, then one will unlock every time said Echo is levelled by five levels. This means Rank 5 Echoes need to reach Level 25 to have access to all five of their sub-stats.
A sub-stat doesn't unlock straight away though. Instead, you'll need to Tune your Echo to unlock it and this involves gathering specific materials.
A sub-stat is also chosen randomly every time you Tune an Echo. Though there are two rules to this random selection, with the first being that a sub-stat can be the same as one of the main stats. The second rule is that a sub-stat can not be the same as another sub-stat. This means, for example, that while you can have two HP% stat boosts via the primary main stat and a sub-stat, you can not have a third via a second sub-stat.
Finally, unlike the main stats, sub-stats do not level up.
The sub-stat pool is the same across all of the Echo Classes and is the following:
- ATK%
- Basic Attack DMG Bonus%
- Crit DMG%
- Crit Rate%
- DEF%
- Flat Attack
- Flat Defence
- Flat HP
- Heavy Attack DMG Bonus%
- HP%
- Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus%
- Resonance Skill DMG Bonus%
Good luck finding the perfect stats for your Echoes!