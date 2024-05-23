Echo Stats and Sub-Stats in Wuthering Waves explained

There are two types of Echo Stats you need to pay attention to in Wuthering Waves - main stats and sub-stats.

Main stats and sub-stats offer useful boosts to your Resonators, from increasing HP to offering Element Damage Boosts, in Wuthering Waves, but they both work a little differently. Especially since, while every Echo is guaranteed to have two main stats, the number of sub-stats they have is dependent on their Echo Rank.

To help you grasp the basics of the Echo stats system, we've taken a look at both the Echo main stats and Echo sub-stats in Wuthering Waves below.

On this page:

Echo stats in Wuthering Waves explained Each Echo has two main stats in Wuthering Waves: the primary, which is randomly selected from a pool determined by Class, and the secondary, which is fixed for every Class. Both main stats increase when an Echo is levelled up. Since the primary main stat is randomly pulled from a Class-dependent pool, this means you can have multiple versions of the same Echo with different main stats. (So there may be some Echo farming in your future if you're looking for something specific.) The possible Primary main stats are: Common Class - HP%, ATK% or DEF%

Elite Class - HP%, ATK%, DEF%, Energy Regen% or Element Damage Boost%

Overlord Class - HP%, ATK%, DEF%, Crit Rate%, Crit DMG% or Healing Boost%

Calamity Class - HP%, ATK%, DEF%, Crit Rate%, Crit DMG% or Healing Boost% It's important to note that the Element Damage Boost for Elite Class Echoes is tied to the specific Element of said Echo. It is not a damage boost which covers every Element. Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games Meanwhile, the secondary main stat provides a flat bonus depending on the Echo's Class, which are the following: Common Class - Flat HP

Elite Class - Flat ATK

Overlord Class - Flat ATK

Calamity Class - Flat ATK