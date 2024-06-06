How to Tune Echoes and get Tuners in Wuthering Waves

Tuning Echoes in Wuthering Waves unlocks their Sub-Stats, which allows them to grant additional stat boosts when equipped to your Resonators.

To Tune an Echo, however, you first need to upgrade it via Echo EXP and know where to get Tuners in Wuthering Waves. There are three types of Tuners - Medium, Advanced and Premium - and each one is tied to specific Echo Rank. You also need to remember that Rank 2 Echoes can not be Tuned, so maybe don't waste those precious Sealed Tubes on them...

To help you build a powerful Echo team, we've outlined how to Tune Echoes and how to get Tuners in Wuthering Waves below.

How to Tune Echoes in Wuthering Waves To Tune an Echo in Wuthering Waves, you first need to upgrade it to a specific level by gathering Echo EXP. It's also important to keep in mind that only Rank 3 and higher Echoes can have Sub-Stats. This means that Rank 2 Echoes can not be Tuned. When you're ready to Tune an Echo, visit its interface by either accessing it via the Echo inventory in your Backpack or, if the Echo is equipped to a Resonator, going via the Echo section in the Resonator's page. Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games Either way, you'll first want to get your chosen Echo to a level where it can be Tuned. As you can see in the screenshot below, I've upgraded my Stonewall Bracer to Level 5 and now it can have one Sub-Stat Tuned. Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games Once you've achieved this, select the 'Echo Tuning' option on the left-hand side of the screen. Here you'll be able to use the Tuning Material specific to this Echo's Rank by selecting the 'Tuning' option and paying an amount of Shell Credits. Doing so will then Tune your Echo and unlock a new Sub-Set! Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games As mentioned, it's important to remember that the Tuning Material required is tied to an Echo Ranks and you must use that specific material. If you don't currently have the correct Tuner, then you can not Tune your Echo even if it's at the correct level. These Tuning Materials, along with the Rank they're tied to, are: Medium Tuner - 3-star Echoes

Advanced Tuner - 4-star Echoes

Premium Tuner - 5-star Echoes Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games The question this leaves us with is how to get Tuners...