How to Tune Echoes and get Tuners in Wuthering Waves
Where to find Tuners.
Tuning Echoes in Wuthering Waves unlocks their Sub-Stats, which allows them to grant additional stat boosts when equipped to your Resonators.
To Tune an Echo, however, you first need to upgrade it via Echo EXP and know where to get Tuners in Wuthering Waves. There are three types of Tuners - Medium, Advanced and Premium - and each one is tied to specific Echo Rank. You also need to remember that Rank 2 Echoes can not be Tuned, so maybe don't waste those precious Sealed Tubes on them...
To help you build a powerful Echo team, we've outlined how to Tune Echoes and how to get Tuners in Wuthering Waves below.
How to Tune Echoes in Wuthering Waves
To Tune an Echo in Wuthering Waves, you first need to upgrade it to a specific level by gathering Echo EXP. It's also important to keep in mind that only Rank 3 and higher Echoes can have Sub-Stats. This means that Rank 2 Echoes can not be Tuned.
When you're ready to Tune an Echo, visit its interface by either accessing it via the Echo inventory in your Backpack or, if the Echo is equipped to a Resonator, going via the Echo section in the Resonator's page.
Either way, you'll first want to get your chosen Echo to a level where it can be Tuned. As you can see in the screenshot below, I've upgraded my Stonewall Bracer to Level 5 and now it can have one Sub-Stat Tuned.
Once you've achieved this, select the 'Echo Tuning' option on the left-hand side of the screen. Here you'll be able to use the Tuning Material specific to this Echo's Rank by selecting the 'Tuning' option and paying an amount of Shell Credits. Doing so will then Tune your Echo and unlock a new Sub-Set!
As mentioned, it's important to remember that the Tuning Material required is tied to an Echo Ranks and you must use that specific material. If you don't currently have the correct Tuner, then you can not Tune your Echo even if it's at the correct level.
These Tuning Materials, along with the Rank they're tied to, are:
- Medium Tuner - 3-star Echoes
- Advanced Tuner - 4-star Echoes
- Premium Tuner - 5-star Echoes
The question this leaves us with is how to get Tuners...
How to get Tuners in Wuthering Waves
Knowing how to get Tuners in Wuthering Waves will allow you to Tune Echoes and, in doing so, unlock their Sub-Stats. Remember to get the right Tuner for the Echo's Rank!
Medium Tuners, required for 3-star Echoes, can be brought for 6 Data Sets from the Store accessed via the main menu. You will also earn Medium Tuners as you level up the Data Bank, as Tacet Field Challenge rewards and from exploring the overworld.
Advanced Tuners, required for 4-star Echoes, can be brought for 20 Data Sets from the Store accessed via the main menu. They are also included in specific Data Bank level rewards, exploring the world and from Tacet Field Challenges.
Premium Tuners, required for 5-star Echoes, can be brought from the Souvenir Store in Jinzhou for 20 Wood-textured Shards. You can also exchange 3 Afterglow Coral or 24 Hazard Records from the Store accessed via the main menu for Premium Tuners.
If you've purchased the pay-to-play Insider Channel of the Pioneer Podcast (Wuthering Waves' battle pass), you may also find yourself being rewarded with a Premium Tuner. Finally, like the previous Tuners, Premium Tuners are amongst the Data Bank level and Tacet Field Challenges rewards. You may even find one from exploring the world.
Good look tuning your Echoes in Wuthering Waves!