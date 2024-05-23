Wuthering Waves Sonata Effects and set bonuses explained

Sonata Effects are the set bonuses in Wuthering Waves and provide a variety of useful stat bonuses, which can turn a fight in your favour.

To use a Sonata Effect in Wuthering Waves, you need to get a selection of Echoes who all share the same abilities. The catch, however, is that you can't just equip multiple versions of the same Echo to activate a Sonata Effect!

So, to help you benefit from these stat boosts, we've covered how to use Sonata Effects in Wuthering Waves below along with listing all of the Sonata Effects.

How to use Sonata Effects in Wuthering Waves Sonata Effects is the name given to the set bonuses for Echoes in Wuthering Waves. There are nine Sonata Effects in total, with one for each of the six Elemental types and three focused on a specific stat. The stats in question are Healing, Energy Regen and ATK. Though both the Healing and Energy Regen Sonata Effects also provide an ATK bonus if their requirements are fully met. Since you can have up to three Resonators in your team at a time and they can all have a maximum of five Echoes equipped at the same time, this means you have a good amount of flexibility when it comes to your Sonata Effect setup. To use a Sonata Effect, you need to equip Echoes which have said ability (big surprise I know). You can easily find out what an Echo's Sonata Effect is by checking their details in your inventory, entry in the Echo Gallery of the Data Bank or on the Character Preview menus. If you want an overview of all the Sonata Effects, along with which Echoes can use them, then check out the Sonata Gallery in the Data Bank - it even lists which Echoes you've caught with those abilities. Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games It's important to note, however, that you can not equip the same Echo multiple times as only one will be counted towards the set bonus. Instead, you need to ensure you're equipping different Echoes who share the same Sonata Effect to ensure you can activate a set bonus. Each Sonata Effect is also divided into two stages - one which is activated when you have two different Echoes who share the same set bonus and a second when you have five equipped. This means you can have one Resonator focused around achieving a full Sonata Effect, while another could have two stage one Sonata Effects active. Here I have one two stage Sonata Effect active. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games