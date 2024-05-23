Wuthering Waves Sonata Effects and set bonuses explained
All Sonata Effects in Wuthering Waves listed.
Sonata Effects are the set bonuses in Wuthering Waves and provide a variety of useful stat bonuses, which can turn a fight in your favour.
To use a Sonata Effect in Wuthering Waves, you need to get a selection of Echoes who all share the same abilities. The catch, however, is that you can't just equip multiple versions of the same Echo to activate a Sonata Effect!
So, to help you benefit from these stat boosts, we've covered how to use Sonata Effects in Wuthering Waves below along with listing all of the Sonata Effects.
On this page:
How to use Sonata Effects in Wuthering Waves
Sonata Effects is the name given to the set bonuses for Echoes in Wuthering Waves. There are nine Sonata Effects in total, with one for each of the six Elemental types and three focused on a specific stat. The stats in question are Healing, Energy Regen and ATK. Though both the Healing and Energy Regen Sonata Effects also provide an ATK bonus if their requirements are fully met.
Since you can have up to three Resonators in your team at a time and they can all have a maximum of five Echoes equipped at the same time, this means you have a good amount of flexibility when it comes to your Sonata Effect setup.
To use a Sonata Effect, you need to equip Echoes which have said ability (big surprise I know). You can easily find out what an Echo's Sonata Effect is by checking their details in your inventory, entry in the Echo Gallery of the Data Bank or on the Character Preview menus. If you want an overview of all the Sonata Effects, along with which Echoes can use them, then check out the Sonata Gallery in the Data Bank - it even lists which Echoes you've caught with those abilities.
It's important to note, however, that you can not equip the same Echo multiple times as only one will be counted towards the set bonus. Instead, you need to ensure you're equipping different Echoes who share the same Sonata Effect to ensure you can activate a set bonus.
Each Sonata Effect is also divided into two stages - one which is activated when you have two different Echoes who share the same set bonus and a second when you have five equipped. This means you can have one Resonator focused around achieving a full Sonata Effect, while another could have two stage one Sonata Effects active.
All Sonata Effects in Wuthering Waves listed
Here are all the Sonata Effects, along with the bonuses they offer, in Wuthering Waves listed:
Celestial Light
- 2 Set Bonus - Spectro damage increased by 10%.
- 5 Set Bonus - When using the Intro Skill, Spectro damage increases by 30% for 15 seconds.
Endless Resonance
- 2 Set Bonus - ATK increased by 10%.
- 5 Set Bonus - When on the field, ATK increases by 5% every 1.5 seconds. This effect can stack up to four times. Exiting ATK damage increases by 60%.
Freezing Frost
- 2 Set Bonus - Glacio damage increased by 10%.
- 5 Set Bonus - After using Basic Attack or Heavy Attack, Glacio damage is increased by 10%. This effect can be stacked three times, lasting 15 seconds.
Havoc Eclipse
- 2 Set Bonus - Havoc damage increased by 10%.
- 5 Set Bonus - After using Basic Attack or Heavy Attack, Havoc damage increases by 7.5%. This effect can stack up to four times, lasting 15 seconds.
Molten Rift
- 2 Set Bonus - Fusion damage increased by 10%.
- 5 Set Bonus - After using Resonance Skill, Fusion damage is increased by 30%, lasting 15 seconds.
Moonlit Clouds
- 2 Set Bonus - Energy Regen increased by 10%.
- 5 Set Bonus - After using Outro Skill, the ATK of the next Resonator to enter the field increased by 22.5%, last 15 seconds.
Rejuvenating Glow
- 2 Set Bonus - Healing Bonus increased by 10%.
- 5 Set Bonus - When performing the Outro Skill, the ATK of the entire team's Resonator increases by 15%, lasting 30 seconds.
Sierra Gale
- 2 Set Bonus - Aero damage increased by 10%.
- 5 Set Bonus - When using the Intro Skill, Aero damage increases by 30% for 15 seconds.
Void Thunder
- 2 Set Bonus - Electro damage increased by 10%.
- 5 Set Bonus - After using Heavy Attack or Resonance Skill, Electro damage is increased by 15%. This effect can be stacked twice, each lasting 15 seconds.
Good luck using Sonata Effects in Wuthering Waves!