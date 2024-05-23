How to get Echoes in Wuthering Waves
Base Drop Rate, Max Absorbable Rarity and Enhanced Drop Rate explained.
Knowing how to get Echoes in Wuthering Waves is very important as without them, you'll miss out on useful stat boosts, Echo Abilities and Sonata Effects.
There's a wide variety of Echoes for you to collect in Wuthering Waves, from sentient traffic lights to very angry bears, but each one can come in handy when outfitting your Resonator. The right Echo can be what you need to finish a Resonator's build after all!
To help you start your collection, we've outlined how to get Echoes in Wuthering Waves below! You can also learn what Base Drop Rate, Max Absorbable Rarity and Enhanced Drop Rate are and how they affect your Echo hunts.
How to get Echoes in Wuthering Waves
To get Echoes you need to defeat the monsters, called Tacet Discords, who inhabit the world of Wuthering Waves. Every time you defeat one of these creatures, there's a chance they'll drop an Echo!
This means one of the easiest ways to collect Echoes is simply exploring the overworld and killing a lot of monsters until you find one. Though, while the monsters who drop Common Class Echoes are easy to find, it might take you longer to find one which offers Elite Class Echoes. Meanwhile Calamity and Overlord Echoes are even harder to find, some requiring you to defeat bosses multiple times to obtain them.
It's also important to remember that overworld monsters reset on a daily basis. Still, this won't stop you from finding a preferred farming route and you can even visit a friend's world to defeat their monsters. Since loot in Wuthering Waves' co-op multiplayer is personal, every player has the chance to earn an Echo without running the risk of missing out.
You may even find yourself collecting a shiny Echo, referred to as Phantom Echoes. As the name suggests, a shiny Echo will have a different design compared to other Echoes of its type. Though keep in mind that these shiny Echoes are rare!
There are three important stats that you should pay attention to when hunting Echoes...
Base Drop Rate, Max Absorbable Rarity and Enhanced Drop Rate in Wuthering Waves explained
There are three crucial figures which will affect your Echo hunting in Wuthering Waves - Base Drop Rate, Max Absorbable Rarity and Enhanced Drop Rate. Thankfully, you can view these figures whenever you like by visiting the Data Dock section of the Data Bank. Each one will also increase as you level up the Data Dock by getting more Data Dock XP.
Beginning with Base Drop Rate, this, unsurprisingly, decides your chances of earning at Echo after defeating a monster. At the beginning of Wuthering Waves, your Base Drop Rate will be 6% before quickly increasing to 10%. Yet, by gathering Data Dock XP, you'll be able to increase this to a maximum of 20% at Data Dock Level 10.
Levelling up your Data Dock will also increase your Max Absorbable Rarity which allows you to catch Echoes of higher Ranks. Since the higher Ranking an Echo has, the more powerful the Echo is. When you first start the game, you'll only be able to find Rank 2 Echoes, but, when you reach Data Dock Level 15, you'll be granted the ability to catch Rank 5 - the highest Rank.
Keep in mind that you can only obtain Echoes of one rarity below the current Max Absorbable Rarity, so, if you're at Rank 5, the lowest Rank you'll encounter will be 4.
Finally, there's Enhanced Drop Rate. This decides your chances of obtaining the highest rarity for the Echoes currently available to you; so, if you've unlocked both Rank 3 and 4, it decides the odds of you encountering a Rank 4 Echo. It starts at 20% and increases gradually alongside your Data Dock Level until you reach 100% at Level 20.
Always remember - the higher your Data Dock Level, the more Echoes you'll encounter.
Good luck finding Echoes in Wuthering Waves!