Knowing how to get Echoes in Wuthering Waves is very important as without them, you'll miss out on useful stat boosts, Echo Abilities and Sonata Effects.

There's a wide variety of Echoes for you to collect in Wuthering Waves, from sentient traffic lights to very angry bears, but each one can come in handy when outfitting your Resonator. The right Echo can be what you need to finish a Resonator's build after all!

To help you start your collection, we've outlined how to get Echoes in Wuthering Waves below! You can also learn what Base Drop Rate, Max Absorbable Rarity and Enhanced Drop Rate are and how they affect your Echo hunts.

On this page:

How to get Echoes in Wuthering Waves To get Echoes you need to defeat the monsters, called Tacet Discords, who inhabit the world of Wuthering Waves. Every time you defeat one of these creatures, there's a chance they'll drop an Echo! This means one of the easiest ways to collect Echoes is simply exploring the overworld and killing a lot of monsters until you find one. Though, while the monsters who drop Common Class Echoes are easy to find, it might take you longer to find one which offers Elite Class Echoes. Meanwhile Calamity and Overlord Echoes are even harder to find, some requiring you to defeat bosses multiple times to obtain them. Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games It's also important to remember that overworld monsters reset on a daily basis. Still, this won't stop you from finding a preferred farming route and you can even visit a friend's world to defeat their monsters. Since loot in Wuthering Waves' co-op multiplayer is personal, every player has the chance to earn an Echo without running the risk of missing out. Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games You may even find yourself collecting a shiny Echo, referred to as Phantom Echoes. As the name suggests, a shiny Echo will have a different design compared to other Echoes of its type. Though keep in mind that these shiny Echoes are rare! There are three important stats that you should pay attention to when hunting Echoes...