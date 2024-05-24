Phantom Echoes are shiny versions of your Echo companions in Wuthering Waves.

Although it seems that Phantom variations don't boost the stats or Skills of a character any more than a normal Echo does when equipped in Wuthering Waves, they are a rare occurrence, so might appeal to completionists (and Pokémon fans…)

To help build your collection we've detailed how to get Phantom Echoes in Wuthering Waves below.

What are Phantom Echoes in Wuthering Waves?

Phantom Echoes are shiny versions of Echoes in Wuthering Waves. This means that, yes, they often have a literal shine to them, but Phantom Echoes also vary in colour too, which helps make them stand out in the overworld.

Although they look cool, as far as we can tell, there are no combat benefits to equipping Phantom Echoes in Wuthering Waves - they are a purely cosmetic bonus. Phantom Echoes are a nice surprise if you stumble across one accidentally, but they can also be another collection to work towards in your Echo Gallery.

Apart from the colour change, you'll know an Echo is a special shiny version if the word 'Phantom' appears before their proper Echo name.

How to get shiny Phantom Echoes in Wuthering Waves

We've explained in more detail below, but at a glance, here's how to get Phantom Echoes in Wuthering Waves:

Farm at specific Phantom Echo locations.

Buy from the Points Store and Illusive Shop.

Get lucky while exploring the overworld.

As far as we're aware, there's no way to boost the odds of finding Phantom Echoes in general while just exploring the overworld, but farming for specific Phantom Echoes is possible, as is just buying them outright from various in-game stores.

Farming Phantom Echoes

Although generally the spawn rate of Phantom Echoes seems incredibly low, there are exact locations where you can battle certain Echoes that have a much higher chance of being shiny.

For example, for a huge boost in shiny odds, you can battle a Rock Guardian Echo in the Deserock Highland area, and a Hoartoise in the Central Plains area. You're not guaranteed to get a Phantom Echo from these locations, but the odds are massively boosted.

Echo spawns reset daily, so you can try and get Phantom versions once a day in your own game world, but you can also visit other players' worlds to try and get Phantom Echoes in co-op. All you have to do is make sure that the battle hasn't already started before you join a friend's game to take on an Echo with them.

So if you plan to hunt down shiny Echoes with friends and you happen to see one in the overworld, don't attack it before your friends have joined your world or they might miss out on getting the Phantom Echo too!

Buy Phantom Echoes

You can also just buy certain Phantom Echo looks from the various tabs from the in-game shop by spending your in-game currencies. These specific Phantoms may change (or disappear completely) on shop reset days, but as of writing, you can get Phantom Echoes by spending currency in the Adversity Exchange and Drill Store tabs in the shop.

A Phantom Echo is also available to purchase in the Illusive Shop after completing a Depths of Illusive Realm challenge.

As we said, the specific Phantom Echoes available in these shops might change over time, so it's worth checking every shop in Wuthering Waves when they reset to see if you can buy any more shiny Echo versions with your hard-earned currency, as it's a very easy way to help build your shiny Collection.

Good luck collecting shiny Phantom Echoes in Wuthering Waves!