Astrite is one of most important currencies in Wuthering Waves, as you need it to buy Tides, which are used for pulling on the permanent and limited-time Banners to get new characters and weapons.

You can also use Astrite to replenish your Waveplate energy in Wuthering Waves, but we highly recommend saving it to convert into Tides, as your Waveplate builds back up over time anyway.

Whatever you're using it for, we've detailed how to get Astrite in Wuthering Waves below, including all the free ways to get Astrite.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Wuthering Waves Global Launch Trailer | WAKING OF A WORLD.Watch on YouTube

What is Astrite in Wuthering Waves?

This is what the Astrite currency looks like. | Image credit: Kuro Games

Astrite is a very important currency in Wuthering Waves, as you need it to buy Tides from the in-game shop, with Tides being perhaps the rarest currency in the game. It's important to get Tides, as you need them to pull for characters and weapons on the permanent and limited-time event Banners as part of the gacha system.

Radiant Tides are used for pulling limited-time event characters and weapons on their separate rotating Banners, Forging Tides are used for pulling weapons on the permanent Winter Brume weapon Banner, and Lustrous Tides are used for pulling on the permanent Utterance of Marvels, Beginner's Choice, and Tidal Chorus Banners to get both characters and weapons.

Astrite can also be used to replenish Waveplate energy, but we strongly recommend you just use Astrite to purchase Tides, as your Waveplate energy replenishes over time anyway, whereas it's a lot harder to get Astrite due to you having to (usually) actively work for it.

How to get Astrite in Wuthering Waves

Here's all the ways you can get Astrite in Wuthering Waves:

Redeem codes.

Open chests.

Complete main, companion, and side quests.

Defeat bosses for the first time.

Complete Daily Activities.

Increase your Union Level to unlock milestones on the Awakening Journey event.

Complete Drifting Inscription challenges.

Upgrade the Data Dock.

Progress in the Tower of Adversity mode.

Take part in the Depths of Illusive Realm mode.

Purchase with Drill Data Sets in the Drill Store.

Play limited-time events.

Unlock Trophies.

Buy the Lunite Subscription for x90 daily Astrite when you login every day, for 30 days.

Complete stages of Pioneer Podcast (the Battle Pass).

Buy the premium 'Insider Channel' track of Pioneer Podcast.

Buy the premium Lunite currency to convert into Astrite.

Most of these a self-explanatory, but here's more details on some of the more obscure methods for getting free Astrites in Wuthering Waves:

Daily Activities

Seven randomised Activity missions are added everyday, and completing them rewards 10 to 40 Activity Points. You get rewards that include x60 Astrite on your way to earning the 100 Activity Points cap, and while this might not sound like much when one Tide costs x160 Astrite, it does builds up over time.

The Daily Activities themselves range from completing a daily quest, Tuning an Echo, completing Forgery Challenges, and more. The Daily Quest is a pretty easy Daily Activity to complete for its big 40 Activity Points reward, so we recommend doing it first.

Drifting Inscription

Drifting Inscription is a set of one-time challenges that reward Astrite when you rank-up up Drifting Inscription levels by completing specific challenges, which are designed to help you see what you should be doing next in Wuthering Waves. Challenges include upgrading characters, weapons, and Echoes.

Image credit: Kuro Games

The Drill Store

Located in the in-game shop, you can spend your Drill Data Sets to purchase bundles of Astrite, but for some of the bundles, you have to accumulate enough Training Data to unlock the ability to buy it with your Drill Data Sets.

Drill Data Sets are earned by taking on the very difficult Tactical Hologram: Calamity bosses found dotted about the map. These bosses have different stages of difficulties, and you have to defeat them within a time limit to earn your rewards - so it might take a while before your team is good enough to clear all of these challenges to get your Astrite.

Limited-time events

We highly recommend you complete limited-time events before they permanently disappear, as they're a great source of easy and free Astrite to get. You can find these events in the aptly named 'Event' menu.

Overdash Club was one of the first limited-time events in Wuthering Waves. | Image credit: Kuro Games

The Tower of Adversity

The Tower of Adversity is a difficult combat mode where you have to defeat waves of enemies as fast as possible to progress to the next stage in the tower and earn Crests. The quicker you complete a stage, the more Crests you get, and the more Crests you get, the better your rewards are - which include Astrite.

The Stable Zone and Experimental Zone of the Tower of Adversity are fixed challenges that reward a one-time sum of Astrite when you complete them, whereas the Hazard Zone changes its combat lineup periodically, so you can get Astrites from it every time its lineup updates. Keep in mind that the Hazard Zone is endgame content, so your characters need to be built correctly if you want to successfully challenge it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Depths of Illusive Realm

Depths of Illusive Realm is Wuthering Waves' roguelike mode that you can continuously challenge. You pick one Resonator (character) and then begin the realm with a random set of buffs to help defeat the upcoming enemies, with a boss awaiting you in the final challenge.

Astrite is rewarded periodically for completing challenges when Depths of Illusive Realm's rewards reset.

All the best farming Astrite in Wuthering Waves!