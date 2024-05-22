Wuthering Waves Jianxin materials, kit, and Resonance Chain

Jianxin is a 5-Star Aero character available as of the Wuthering Waves 1.0 launch version.

Jianxin is featured as one the boosted 5-Star characters in the permanent Tidal Chorus, Beginner's Choice, and Utterance of Marvels Banners, and you can also get Jianxin by losing the 50/50 chance to get a character on their limited-time Banner in Wuthering Waves.

To prepare for when you do get her, we've listed Jianxin's Ascension materials and Forte materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed Jianxin's kit and Resonance Chain.

Keep in mind that this is datamined pre-download information, so Jianxin's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Wuthering Waves Global Launch Trailer | WAKING OF A WORLD.Watch on YouTube

Wuthering Waves Jianxin kit

Jianxin is a 5-Star Aero character who uses gauntlets, and is best used in a hybrid DPS (damage per second) and sub DPS role. Jianxin buffs other characters, creates a shield, and deals good single-target and AOE (area of effect) damage, but she's more of a jack-of-all-trades than being excellent in any fixed role.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills.

Keeping in mind that this is datamined pre-load information from encore.moe that could change upon her official release, here's a summary of Jianxin's kit in Wuthering Waves:

Image credit: Kuro Games

Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Element : Aero.

: Aero. Weapon : Gauntlets.

: Gauntlets. Basic Attack : Fengyiquan.

: Fengyiquan. Forte Circuit : Primordial Chi Spiral.

: Primordial Chi Spiral. Resonance Skill : Calming Air - If timed right, holding down the Resonance Skill makes Jianxin go into a parry stance. When attacked in the Parry Stance, Jianxin doesn't take damage, and immediately performs a Chi Counter that deals Aero damage. Releasing the the Resonance Skill button during Parry Stance to interrupt it performs Chi Parry instead, dealing Aero damage.

: Calming Air - If timed right, holding down the Resonance Skill makes Jianxin go into a parry stance. When attacked in the Parry Stance, Jianxin doesn't take damage, and immediately performs a Chi Counter that deals Aero damage. Releasing the the Resonance Skill button during Parry Stance to interrupt it performs Chi Parry instead, dealing Aero damage. Intro Skill : Essence of Tao - Jianxin pulls targets within the range, dealing Aero damage.

: Essence of Tao - Jianxin pulls targets within the range, dealing Aero damage. Outro Skill : Transcendence - The next character (or other characters on a nearby team that activates an Outro Skill) gains 38% Resonance Liberation Damage Deepen for 14 seconds, or until the character is switched off field.

: Transcendence - The next character (or other characters on a nearby team that activates an Outro Skill) gains 38% Resonance Liberation Damage Deepen for 14 seconds, or until the character is switched off field. Inherent Skill one : Formless Release - The Damage of the Resonance Liberation Purification Force Field is increased by 20%.

: Formless Release - The Damage of the Resonance Liberation Purification Force Field is increased by 20%. Inherent Skill two : Reflection - The Shield obtained with the Primordial Chi Spiral heavy attack is increased by 20%.

: Reflection - The Shield obtained with the Primordial Chi Spiral heavy attack is increased by 20%. Inherent Skill three: Skillful Cooking - Has a chance to produce special dishes when cooking.

Jianxin's basic active Skills

Jianxin's basic attack can perform up to four consecutive hits that deal Aero damage, while her heavy attack consumes stamina to perform a powerful punch that also deals Aero damage.

For her mid-air attack, Jianxin consumes stamina to plunge and unleash a powerful kick, dealing Aero damage, and Jianxin can use a basic attack after a successful dodge to attack the target and deal Aero damage.

Jianxin's Forte Circuit Skill

When Jianxin' Chi reaches max stacks, you can hold the heavy attack button to use Primordial Chi Spiral and start Zhoutian Progress. In Zhoutian Progress, Jianxin's anti-interruption is increased, and her damage taken is reduced by 50%. Jianxin also continuously consumes Chi and uses Chi Strike to attack targets nearby, dealing Aero damage.

As Zhoutian Progress accumulates, Jianxin reaches different Zhoutian levels and gain effects accordingly:

Before Minor Zhoutian - When Zhoutian Progress is interrupted, Pushing Punch is used to attack the target to deal Aero damage, and a Zhoutian Progress 1 shield is activated.

- When Zhoutian Progress is interrupted, Pushing Punch is used to attack the target to deal Aero damage, and a Zhoutian Progress 1 shield is activated. Minor Zhoutian - Jianxin uses Shock to attack the target, dealing Aero damage, and a Zhoutian Progress 2 shield is activated. When Zhoutian Progress is interrupted, Jianxin uses Yielding Pull to attack the target to dealing Aero damage.

- Jianxin uses Shock to attack the target, dealing Aero damage, and a Zhoutian Progress 2 shield is activated. When Zhoutian Progress is interrupted, Jianxin uses Yielding Pull to attack the target to dealing Aero damage. Major Zhoutian: Inner - Jianxin uses Shock to attack the target, dealing Aero damage, and a Zhoutian Progress 3 shield is activated. When Zhoutian Progress is interrupted, Jianxin uses Yielding Pull to attack the target and deal Aero damage.

- Jianxin uses Shock to attack the target, dealing Aero damage, and a Zhoutian Progress 3 shield is activated. When Zhoutian Progress is interrupted, Jianxin uses Yielding Pull to attack the target and deal Aero damage. Major Zhoutian: Outer - Jianxin uses Shock to attack the target, dealing Aero damage, and a Zhoutian Progress 3 shield is activated.

Image credit: Kuro Games

When the basic attack button is released, Zhoutian Progress is interrupted and all Chi is lost, and when all Chi is consumed, the Zhoutian Progress ends. Also, when Zhoutian Progress ends, a shield is regained with a strength corresponding to the Zhoutian Progress you reached. If the shield provided by the Primordial Chi Spiral heavy attack is active, HP is restored for the on-field character once every 6 seconds.

Jianxin can hold up to 120 Chi, and Chi is obtained when Jianxin's Fengyiquan normal attack, Intro Skill, and Chi Counter and Chi Parry Resonance Skills hit a target, and when her Calming Air Resonance Skill is used.

Wuthering Waves Jianxin Forte materials

Unending Destruction. | Image credit: Kuro Games

To get the most out of using Jianxin, you will have to unlock and level up her various Skill trees by using Forte materials, which vary from character-to-character. With the latest datamined pre-load information sourced from prydwen.gg, you'll need to farm a lot of Unending Destruction, Howler Core, and Cadence materials to fully upgrade Jianxin's capabilities..

In total, here's all of the Forte materials you need for Jianxin:

x25 LF Howler Core

x28 MF Howler Core

x40 HF Howler Core

x57 FF Howler Core

x25 Cadence Seed

x28 Cadence Bud

x55 Cadence Leaf

x67 Cadence Blossom

x26 Unending Destruction

20.3 million Shell Credits

Wuthering Waves Jianxin Ascension materials

Lanternberry. | Image credit: Kuro Games

Just like Fortes, you need to use Jianxin Ascension materials to upgrade her raw stats and get her to level 90, and the higher Jianxin's Ascension level, the more you can invest in her Fortes.

With thanks to prydwen.gg again for sourcing the information, you'll need to farm a lot of Lanternberry, Roaring Rock Fist, and Howler Core materials for Jianxin to level her up and fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Jianxin in Wuthering Waves:

x4 LF Howler Core

x12 MF Howler Core

x12 HF Howler Core

x4 FF Howler Core

x46 Roaring Rock Fist

x60 Lanternberry

170,000 Shell Credits

Wuthering Waves Jianxin Resonance Chain

By getting duplicates of Jianxin from pulling her on Banners, you will receive her Wavebands, and you can also purchase a few Wavebands from the in-game shop. Wavebands are an important item, as they allow you to unlock Resonance Chain levels, with each level either improving an existing Skill or passive ability.

Image credit: Kuro Games

With datamined pre-load information sourced from encore.moe, here is Jianxin's Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves:

Verdant Branchlet (RC1) : After casting her Intro Skill, Jianxin gains 100% extra Chi from basic attacks for 10 seconds.

: After casting her Intro Skill, Jianxin gains 100% extra Chi from basic attacks for 10 seconds. Tao Seeker's Journey (RC2) : The Calming Air Resonance Skill can be used one more time.

: The Calming Air Resonance Skill can be used one more time. Principles of Wuwei (RC3) : After staying in the Parry Stance of the Calming Air Resonance Skill for 2.5 seconds, Chi Counter becomes immediately available.

: After staying in the Parry Stance of the Calming Air Resonance Skill for 2.5 seconds, Chi Counter becomes immediately available. Multitude Reflection (RC4) : When performing her Primordial Chi Spiral heavy attack, the Purification Force Field damage from Jianxin's Resonance Liberation is increased by 80% for 14 seconds.

: When performing her Primordial Chi Spiral heavy attack, the Purification Force Field damage from Jianxin's Resonance Liberation is increased by 80% for 14 seconds. Mirroring Introspection (RC5) : The range of the Purification Force Field from Jianxin's Resonance Liberation is increased by 33%.

: The range of the Purification Force Field from Jianxin's Resonance Liberation is increased by 33%. Truth from Within (RC6): During her Primordial Qi Spiral heavy attacks, if Jianxin performs Pushing Punch, the enhanced Special Chi Counter Resonance Skill can be used one time every five seconds. Special Chi Counter deals Aero damage equal to 556.67% of Jianxin's attack, and is considered heavy attack damage. Additionally, Jianxin obtains a Zhoutian Progress 4 Shield (benefiting from her Reflection Inherent Skill's bonus effect).

Good luck levelling up Jianxin in Wuthering Waves!