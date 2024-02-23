How to get Pachirisu, Chatot and Carnivine during Go Tour Sinnoh in Pokémon Go

Pachirisu, Chatot and Carnivine are the three regionally exclusive Gen 4 Pokémon and they can all be obtained during the Go Tour: Sinnoh event in Pokémon Go.

If you haven't added these Pokémon to your Pokémon Go Pokédex yet, we highly recommend doing so during Go Tour: Sinnoh Global since they're status as regional exclusives makes them incredibly hard to find if you don't live in their specific regions.

If you miss this opportunity you'll have to wait until the Gen 4 regionally exclusive Pokémon have a limited worldwide release again and who knows when that will be...

So, to help you catch these rare Pokémon, we've outlined how to get Pachirisu, Chatot and Carnivine during Go Tour: Sinnoh below.

