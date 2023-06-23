In the Rough is a pay-to-play timed research quest, which allows you to catch Carbink from Gen 6 in Pokémon Go before its global release.

Carbink will be released globally in Pokémon Go as part of the Go Fest 2023: Global event in August, so it's fitting that, to access this timed research quest, you need to purchase a ticket to said event.

Still, if you’d like to add Carbink before this event, you’ll find the In the Rough quest step and rewards below, along with details on how to purchase In the Rough.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch on YouTube Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go

'In the Rough' quest step and rewards in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find the In the Rough quest step and rewards for this timed research quest in Pokémon Go. If you want to complete this timed research quest, then you must first purchase a Go Fest 2023: Global Ticket before Wednesday 5th July. After doing this, you have until Saturday 26th August at 9am (local time) to complete the quest itself or else you’ll lose access to the rewards. It’s important to note that Carbink will be appearing in two-star raids as part of the free-to-play Global Go Fest 2023 celebrations on Saturday 26th August and Sunday 27th August. So, if you don’t want to purchase a ticket, you’ll be able to add this Pokémon to your Pokédex then. Be warned - the section below does contain spoilers! Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information! 'In the Rough' Step 1 of 1 Play with your buddy 5 times - 1 Lure Module

Open 5 Gifts - 10 Ultra Balls

Make 10 Great Throws - 500 Stardust

Power up 10 Rock or Fairy-type Pokémon - Onix encounter

Catch 25 different species of Pokémon - 1 Lucky Egg Rewards: 3000 XP, 3 Silver Pinap Berries and Carbink encounter.

How In the Rough works in Pokémon Go In the Rough is a timed research quest which you unlock in Pokémon Go by purchasing a Go Fest 2023: Global Ticket before Wednesday 5th July. Once you’ve purchased the ticket, the questline will automatically appear in your timed research collection. You then have until Saturday 26th August at 9am (local time) to complete it or else you won’t be able to earn the quest’s rewards. It’s also important to note that, if you do purchase this ticket, and play Pokémon between Saturday 15th July to Monday 1st August, you’ll also automatically unlock a timed research quest which will reward you with the Carbink Shoes for your avatar. This second timed research quest will also be available to anyone who purchases a Go Fest 2023: Global Ticket before Monday 1st August. Aside from these stipulations, In the Rough works exactly the same as any other timed research quest in Pokémon; you need to complete the challenges and unlock its rewards before the deadline or else they will vanish forever! Thankfully In the Rough only has one quest step, consisting of five challenges, so it should take you very long to complete. The Season of Hidden Gems has arrived, bringing with it a new Go Battle League season. The Solstice Horizons event is currently running, brining the Starry Skies and A Shadowy Disturbance quests with it. Elsewhere, be sure to compete in Shadow Raids, use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.