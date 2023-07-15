Pokémon Go Shimmering Strides quest step and rewards

Shimmering Strides is a pay-to-play timed research quest and, once completed, will reward you with a pair of Carbink-themed shoes for your avatar in Pokémon Go.

This timed research quest is a bonus you’ll receive after purchasing your Go Fest 2023: Global Ticket early. Sadly, the reward isn’t as exciting as the previous bonus quest - In The Rough - but, if you like customising your Pokémon Go avatar, then you’ll still enjoy this quest.

So, if you want to unlock a new pair of shoes, you’ll find the Shimmering Strides quest step and rewards below, along with details on how to purchase Shimmering Strides.

'Shimmering Strides' quest step and rewards in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find the Shimmering Strides quest step and rewards for this timed research quest in Pokémon Go. If you want to complete this timed research quest, then you must first purchase a Go Fest 2023: Global Ticket before Monday 1st August. After doing this, you have until Saturday 26th August at 9am (local time) to complete the quest itself or else you’ll lose access to the rewards. Be warned - spoilers lie below! ‘Shimmering Strides’ Step 1 of 1 Explore 1km - Super Incubator

Hatch 2 Eggs - Exeggcute encounter

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms - 500 Stardust

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 1 Poffin

Earn 3 Candies walking with your buddy - 1 Rocket Radar Rewards: 3000 XP, 3 Golden Razz Berries and Carbink-themed shoes

Shimmering Strides is a timed research quest which you unlock in Pokémon Go by purchasing a Go Fest 2023: Global Ticket before Monday 1st August. Once you've purchased the ticket, the questline will automatically appear in your timed research collection. You then have until Saturday 26th August at 9am (local time) to complete it or else you won't be able to earn the quest's rewards. It's important to note that you'll also unlock Shimmering Strides if you purchased your Go Fest 2023: Global Ticket before Saturday 15th July and, if this is the case for you, you'll have also unlocked the In The Rough timed research quest. Aside from these stipulations, Shimmering Strides works exactly the same as any other timed research quests in Pokémon Go; you need to complete the challenges and unlock its rewards before the deadline or else they will vanish forever!