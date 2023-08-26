How to get Carbink in Pokémon Go during Go Fest 2023

Carbink is a Gen 6 Pokémon whose global release in Pokémon Go occurred during the Go Fest Global 2023 in August of that year.

While it was previously available to players who purchased their Go Fest Global 2023 tickets before Wednesday 5th July or those who attended an in-person Go Fest event, Carbink can now be caught by every Pokémon Go player. Also, if you've purchased a Go Fest 2023 ticket, you can earn Carbink by completing the third quest step in the Fascinating Facets special research quest.

Below you’ll find out how to get Carbink during Go Fest 2023, along with Carbink’s counters and weakness so you can defeat it in a two-star raid.

How to get Carbink during Go Fest 2023 in Pokémon Go Carbink has a rather interesting release history in Pokémon Go. It first became available via the In The Rough timed research quest, which was available to players who purchased their Go Fest Global 2023 ticket before Wednesday 5th July 2023. Carbink then made an appearance during the in-person Go Fest 2023 events at London, Osaka and New York before having its global release during the worldwide Go Fest event. During both days of Go Fest Global 2023 - Saturday 26th August and Sunday 27th August - Carbink can be caught through the following means: Two-star raids

Event-exclusive field research task - Spin 10 Pokéstops or Gyms, or catch 10 Pokémon.

- Spin 10 Pokéstops or Gyms, or catch 10 Pokémon. Fascinating Facets Special Research quest - Complete quest step three.

- Complete quest step three. In the wild while using Incense The method you choose to catch Carbink depends on whether you’re able to defeat it in a two-star raid. Keep in mind that, by being a two-star raid boss, Carbink is weaker than a three-star raid boss, which means there is the possibility you can defeat it alone. Still, this all depends on how powerful your Pokémon are and ensuring you pick the right counters - check out the section below for some ideas. If you don’t think you can defeat Carbink in a raid alone, or try and sadly fail, then we recommend using an app like Poke Genie and Remote Raid Passes to fight it. The Remote Raid Pass limit has been raised to 20 for each day of Go Fest Global, so, if you have the Passes to spare, it’s worth using at least one on Carbink. Mega Diancie. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company Defeating Carbink in a raid will also reward you with some Mega Diancie Energy. When it comes to earning Carbink by completing a field research task, it’s important to remember that the tasks offered by PokéStops change on a daily basis and you can still earn the seasonal field research tasks during Go Fest. This means that you may encounter a little difficulty when hunting down Carbink’s specific task. If you are having trouble finding it, then we recommend joining a Pokémon Go group for your local area. Somebody might already know which PokéStop is giving out the task you’re looking for! Once you’ve found the field research task, you’ll be able to complete it at your leisure since it won’t expire when Go Fest Global 2023 ends. We do recommend catching at least one Carbink during Go Fest Global 2023 to ensure it's in your Pokédex, especially if you haven’t attended an in-person Go Fest event or had access to the In The Rough quest. This is because, like many of the recently released Pokémon, we don’t know when Carbink will next be making an appearance in Pokémon Go. Thankfully, Carbink doesn’t evolve so there’s no need to collect any additional Carbink candy.

Carbink counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go Knowing what Carbink’s counters and weaknesses are will help you defeat it in a two-star raid: Carbink type - Rock and Fairy-type

- Rock and Fairy-type Carbink is weak against - Grass, Ground, Steel and Water-types

- Grass, Ground, Steel and Water-types Carbink counters - For Grass-types, Venusaur, Sceptile, Leafeon and Tangrowth. For Ground-types, Groudon, Mamoswine, Rhyperior and Therian Landorus. For Steel-types, Scizor, Metagross, Excadrill and Zacian. For Water-types, Feraligatr, Swampert, Kyogre and Samurott.

- For Grass-types, Venusaur, Sceptile, Leafeon and Tangrowth. For Ground-types, Groudon, Mamoswine, Rhyperior and Therian Landorus. For Steel-types, Scizor, Metagross, Excadrill and Zacian. For Water-types, Feraligatr, Swampert, Kyogre and Samurott. Other Carbink notes - Carbink is especially weak to Steel-type Pokémon, so make sure you focus on your strongest Steel-types first when planning your team. Just keep in mind that, since Carbink is part Fairy-type, it will have an advantage over Fighting-types, so you can use Pokémon like Lucario. Image credit: Niantic