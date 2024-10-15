Pokémon Go Magnetic Study Timed Research quest steps, bonuses and research tasks

Magnetic Study celebrates three Electric-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go - Plusle, Magnemite and Minun.

Despite only running for three days, Pokémon Go has still managed to pack a good amount of things to do into Magnetic Study. Firstly, there's the Magnetic Study Timed Research quests which will rotate daily. (So remember to complete them before the clock runs out.) Secondly, there's the Magnetic Study field research tasks.

Finally, you can enjoy a selection of Magnetic Study bonuses. While some of these rotate like the Magnetic Study Timed Research quests, there's two bonuses which will be present throughout the event.

Magnetic Study Timed Research quest steps in Pokémon Go The Magnetic Study Timed Research works a little differently compared to other Pokémon Go Timed Research quests. While the quest will still vanish at a certain time - whether you've completed it or not - this doesn't happen when the event ends. Instead, there are three separate Timed Research quests running throughout Magnetic Study and each one will only last for a day. This means you need to make sure you complete each one in time if you want to earn every reward. The three Magnetic Study Timed Research quests are themed around Plusle, Magnemite and Minun - with Plusle on Tuesday 15th, Magnemite on Wednesday 16th and Minun bringing the event to a close on Thursday 17th. Since you only have a short amount of time to complete each quest, we're going to add them down below to help you decide whether you have the time (or want to) complete each Magnetic Study quest. Just remember you only have a day to do so! So here are the Magnetic Study Timed Research quest steps and rewards. As always, there are spoilers. 'Magnetic Study Timed Research: Plusle' quest steps - Tuesday 15th October Catch 5 Pokémon - Plusle encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon - Plusle encounter

Catch 15 Pokémon - Plusle encounter

Catch 20 Pokémon - Plusle encounter

Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms - Plusle encounter

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms - Plusle encounter

Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms - Plusle encounter

Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms - Plusle encounters

Evolve a Pokemon - Plusle encounter Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and a Plusle encounter.

Magnetic Study field research tasks in Pokémon Go Spinning a PokéStop during Magnetic Study can earn you an event-exclusive research task in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose. Here are the Magnetic Study research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Magnemite, Plusle or Minun encounter

reward - Magnemite, Plusle or Minun encounter Power up Pokémon 3 times reward - Magnemite, Plusle or Minun encounter

reward - Magnemite, Plusle or Minun encounter Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Magnemite, Plusle or Minun encounter

reward - Magnemite, Plusle or Minun encounter Send 2 Gifts to friends reward - Magnemite, Plusle or Minun encounter Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.