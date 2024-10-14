Pokémon Go Mega Mawile counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Mega Mawile debuted in Pokémon Go during October 2024 as part of the Mega Mawile Raid Day event.

While Mega Evolution doesn't change Mawile's type, it does cause the Pokémon to grow a second set of jaws on the back of its head. You certainly wouldn't want to meet Mega Mawile when you're hungry… Still, scary teeth aside, Mega Mawile can be quite useful as a Steel and Fairy-type Mega Evolution in Pokémon Go if you use it right.

For this reason, we've taken a look at Mega Mawile's counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go down below to help you defeat this Pokémon and gain its Mega Energy. Alongside this, you can learn our recommendation for the best Mega Mawile moveset and take a look at shiny Mega Mawile.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch us battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

Mega Mawile counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go If you want to earn Mega Mawile Energy then you need to defeat it in a Mega Raid, so here are the Mega Mawile counters and weaknesses you'll need to do this: Mega Mawile type - Steel and Fairy-type

Steel and Fairy-type Mega Mawile is weak against - Fire and Ground-types

Fire and Ground-types Mega Mawile is resistant to - Dragon and Bug-types

Dragon and Bug-types Mega Mawile is super resistant to - Dark, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic and Rock-types

Dark, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic and Rock-types Mega Mawile Mega counters - Primal Groudon is our top pick for your Mega counter against Mega Mawile. If you can't use this Pokémon, then it's worth considering Mega Charizard, Houndoom, Blaziken, Swampert or Garchomp.

Primal Groudon is our top pick for your Mega counter against Mega Mawile. If you can't use this Pokémon, then it's worth considering Mega Charizard, Houndoom, Blaziken, Swampert or Garchomp. Mega Mawile non-Mega counters - Flareon, Moltres (ideally Shadow), Groudon (ideally Shadow), Chandelure, Heatran, Volcarona, Reshiram, Therian Forme Landorus, Blacephalon and Necrozma Dawn Wings.

Flareon, Moltres (ideally Shadow), Groudon (ideally Shadow), Chandelure, Heatran, Volcarona, Reshiram, Therian Forme Landorus, Blacephalon and Necrozma Dawn Wings. Number of players to beat Mega Mawile - Mega Mawile can be defeated by a group of three players if everyone uses Level 40 counters. If not then additional players will be required.

Mega Mawile can be defeated by a group of three players if everyone uses Level 40 counters. If not then additional players will be required. Tactics - Now that is quite the list of resistances… I'd say try to avoid using them, but that would leave you with barely any Pokémon to choose from. Instead, it's a good idea to use Primal Groudon if you can, pick your strongest Fire-type Pokémon and ensure you're not soloing Mega Mawile. Image credit: Niantic

Mega Mawile CP in Pokémon Go Below you'll find the CP levels for battling Mega Mawile and, if defeated, catching a Mawile after the fight in Pokémon Go: Mega Mawile Raid CP - 29,333 CP

29,333 CP CP range for catching Mawile - 1290 to 1360 CP

1290 to 1360 CP Weather (Windy and Snowy) when being caught - 1613 to 1700 CP

What does shiny Mega Mawile look like? Shiny Mega Mawile sees the black colouring of its hair jaws taken on a lovely magenta colour. Elsewhere, its typically light yellow body takes on a darker tone and we can see the same effect happen to the section of its body that were once purple. These choices of shiny colourings are similar to those given to a regular shiny Mawile. Shiny Mega Mawile Comparison from r/TheSilphRoad To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Thank you to GabeBit08 from reddit for the shiny Mega Mawile comparison.