Shroomish 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Shroomish in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Mushroom Pokémon, making it the perfect opportunity to catch a perfect Shroomish in Pokémon Go.

Unlike last month’s Wooper, also known as the Water Fish Pokémon, this category actually makes sense. It’s a walking mushroom. It’s not much more than that, to be fair — it’s not an exciting Pokémon by any stretch, unless you come from that one town in Hyrule that really likes mushrooms... But we’re not here to talk about a Legend of Zelda crossover game, we’re here to talk about Shroomish in Pokémon Go.

If you’re a fungiphobe and don’t fancy an hour of Shroomish, you’ll be pleased to know that the special bonus of this Spotlight Hour is the double evolution XP bonus, meaning that instead of catching Pokémon, you can rake in XP by cracking a Lucky Egg and going to town!

Shroomish 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Shroomish with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Shroomish based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Shroomish:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 694 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 752 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Breloom good in PVP?

Breloom is respectable in Great League, but while it packs a punch, it’s weak to too many types and it has too low a defence to surface at the top of the meta. In Ultra League it’s either decent or simply awful, depending on the match-up, but again the bevy of weaknesses mean it’s more of a wildcard, but one that is easily beaten.

If you do want to run a Breloom in Go Battle League, you’re looking at the following move set: Counter, Dynamic Punch and Grass Knot as a second charged move.

In Great League, you can expect wins against the likes of Registeel, Alolan Sandslash, Azumarill, Swampert and Stunfisk, which sounds decent, until you see that losses will come from Medicham, Lanturn, Alolan Ninetales, Lickitung and Scrafty. That’s an Ice, Normal and Dark type that don’t immediately lose to a Counter user, yikes.

Looking to Ultra League, we have a similar situation — higher attack, but the same squishiness (mushrooms are not famed for their defensive qualities). This means that you beat Registeel, Obstagoon, Swampert, Galarian Stunfisk and Tapu Fini; however, you lose to Charizard, Giratina, Walrein, Scrafty and Cobalion.

This means that when it comes to Master League, Breloom is clearly toast.

Is there a shiny Shroomish in Pokémon Go?

Yes, there is a shiny Shroomish in Pokémon Go! Released back in June 2022, as part of the annual Go Fest evet, shiny Shroomish and shiny Breloom joined the game with shiny Unown B, shiny Numel, shiny Camerupt, shiny Karrablast, shiny Escavalier, shiny Shelmet, shiny Accelgor, shiny Axew, shiny Fraxure and shiny Haxorus.

Everything in the Shroomish evolution line is a Grass-type, with Breloom gaining Fighting type. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

Spotlight Hours, unlike Community Days, do not have a boosted shiny rate, so, as you’re hunting for a shiny Shroomish, you’ll be doing so with the regular shiny rates in this play. This means, if you really want a shiny Shroomish, you need to make the most of this hour!

What does shiny Shroomish look like?

As you can see below, shiny Shroomish is a more autumnal version, with a golden body and orange spots and feet. This change is conserved through evolution, with shiny Breloom shedding its green for burnt orange. These are quite handsome shinies, and perfect in the run up to Halloween this month!

Thanks to YouTuber user cybercrycheus for the handy preview.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a perfect shiny Shroomish in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour. The vast majority of players showing up for this Spotlight Hour will no doubt be doing so for the hour-long special bonus below:

The best reason is, of course, the double evolution XP bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can rise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep – generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex – and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: 0*,1*,2*&10,13,16,265,293,519&!shiny

Thanks to Shroomish being a Grass-type Pokémon, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Remember – Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week, when Pumpkaboo kicks off the Halloween Spotlights with its Double Catch Stardust bonus.

Good luck finding a perfect shiny Shroomish!