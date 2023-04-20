Pokémon Go Grass and Gratitude quest steps and rewards for catching Shaymin
How to catch the mythical gratitude Pokémon.
Grass and Gratitude allows every trainer in Pokémon Go to catch the mythical Shaymin.
With this Pokémon Go quest, Shaymin joins Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, Victini and Meloetta in the ranks of mythical Pokémon who can be caught through special research quests which are not tied to a limited time event.
Land Form Shaymin originally debuted as part of the Go Fest 2022 special research quest and, if you want to transform Shaymin into its Sky Form, visit out how to change Shaymin Form guide.
On this page:
'Grass and Gratitude' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Below lies every Grass and Gratitude quest step and reward in Pokémon Go. Since Grass and Gratitude is a special research quest, it doesn’t have a deadline and you’re free to complete it whenever you like.
It’s important to note that you will still earn a Shaymin encounter even if you’ve previously caught the mythical Pokémon by completing a past special research quest, like A Radiant Reunion and the Go Fest 2022 special research quest.
Be warned - the section below contains spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Grass and Gratitude' Step 1 of 7
- Take 4 snapshots of your Pokémon - 3 Nanab Berries
- Spin 9 PokéStops or Gyms - 15 Poké Balls
- Walk 2km - Cherubi encounter
Rewards: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust and 1 Mysterious Components
'Grass and Gratitude' Step 2 of 7
- Take 4 snapshots of wild Grass-type Pokémon - 3 Razz Berries
- Take 9 snapshots of wild Pokémon - Jumpluff encounter
- Take 2 snapshots of wild Flying-type Pokémon - 6 Super Potions
Rewards: 1500 XP, 1000 Stardust and 1 Rocket Radar
'Grass and Gratitude' Step 3 of 7
- Power up Pokémon 22 times - 1 Star Piece
Rewards: 2500 XP, 1500 Stardust and 1 Premium Battle Pass
'Grass and Gratitude' Step 4 of 7
- Catch 4 Grass-type Pokémon - Leafeon encounter
- Catch 9 Pokémon - 15 Great Balls
- Catch 2 Flying-type Pokémon - 6 Hyper Potions
Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and 2 Golden Razz Berries
'Grass and Gratitude' Step 5 of 7
- Complete 4 Field Research tasks - 3 Pinap Berries
- Earn 9 hearts with your buddy - 15 Ultra Balls
- Hatch 2 Eggs - 6 Max Potions
Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and 2 Silver Pinap Berries
'Grass and Gratitude' Step 6 of 7
- Catch 22 different species of Pokémon - 1 Lucky Egg
Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and Shaymin encounter
'Grass and Gratitude' Step 7 of 7
- Claim reward - 22 Shaymin stickers
- Claim reward - 2022 XP
- Claim reward - 2022 Stardust
Rewards: 25 Shaymin Candy, 1 Incense and 22 Ultra Balls
How Shaymin quest 'Grass and Gratitude' works in Pokémon Go
Research quests, which are tasks players can complete for a variety of rewards, were released in March 2018 and are divided into a number of categories, such as field research.
Grass and Gratitude is a special research quest released on Thursday, 20th April 2023 and, since it has no deadline, can be completed at your own pace. It’s also the seventh in Pokémon Go’s series of mythical Pokémon special research questlines - not counting the quests which were available for a limited amount of time, such as the Search for Zarude, or the Masterwork quests for shiny mythicals like Wish Granted - with the others being for Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, Victini, Meloetta and Meltan.
Grass and Gratitude is divided into seven steps and, to progress, you need to complete the challenges in each step. You’ll be rewarded for every individual challenge and overall quest step you complete, with the main reward being the mythical Shaymin.
Unlike past special research quests for mythical Pokémon released for pay-to-play Pokémon Go events, you can earn another Shaymin from Grass and Gratitude if you’ve previously earned this Pokémon from quests like A Radiant Reunion.
How Shaymin first debuted in Pokémon Go
Shaymin was originally released as part of the Go Fest 2022 celebrations and players who purchased tickets for the event could catch the Pokémon by completing the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 special research quest which was released on Saturday, 4th June - Day One of the event.
Players had to complete Step Six of this quest to catch Shaymin, but the path they took to reach this point depended on whether they took the Battle, Catch or Explore Paths through the quest. This meant that there were three different sets of challenges and rewards for players to choose from.
Sky Form Shaymin was later released as part of the Go Fest 2022 Berlin event on Friday, 1st July 2022. This form was later released worldwide as part of the Go Fest 2022 Finale event through the A Radiant Reunion quest.
While completing Step Five of this quest allows you to catch a Sky Form Shaymin, you can change Shaymin’s Form by spending 25 Shaymin Candy and 10,000 Stardust.
Unlike past mythical Pokémon released as part of Go Fest events, players who have previously caught Shaymin through these event’s quests can earn an additional Shaymin by completing Grass and Gratitude.
Good luck completing Grass and Gratitude in Pokémon Go!