Pokémon Go Grass and Gratitude quest steps and rewards for catching Shaymin

Grass and Gratitude allows every trainer in Pokémon Go to catch the mythical Shaymin.

With this Pokémon Go quest, Shaymin joins Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, Victini and Meloetta in the ranks of mythical Pokémon who can be caught through special research quests which are not tied to a limited time event.

Land Form Shaymin originally debuted as part of the Go Fest 2022 special research quest and, if you want to transform Shaymin into its Sky Form, visit out how to change Shaymin Form guide.

How Shaymin quest 'Grass and Gratitude' works in Pokémon Go Research quests, which are tasks players can complete for a variety of rewards, were released in March 2018 and are divided into a number of categories, such as field research. Grass and Gratitude is a special research quest released on Thursday, 20th April 2023 and, since it has no deadline, can be completed at your own pace. It’s also the seventh in Pokémon Go’s series of mythical Pokémon special research questlines - not counting the quests which were available for a limited amount of time, such as the Search for Zarude, or the Masterwork quests for shiny mythicals like Wish Granted - with the others being for Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, Victini, Meloetta and Meltan. Grass and Gratitude is divided into seven steps and, to progress, you need to complete the challenges in each step. You’ll be rewarded for every individual challenge and overall quest step you complete, with the main reward being the mythical Shaymin. Unlike past special research quests for mythical Pokémon released for pay-to-play Pokémon Go events, you can earn another Shaymin from Grass and Gratitude if you’ve previously earned this Pokémon from quests like A Radiant Reunion.