How to change Shaymin Forme in Pokémon Go

Shaymin is a Mythical Pokémon that has the ability to change into either Sky Forme Shaymin or Land Forme Shaymin in Pokémon Go.

Land Forme Shaymin was first made available through a special research in Pokémon Go during Go Fest 2022 in June, with Sky Forme Shaymin debuting for all trainers during the Finale Day of Go Fest 2022 in August, along with four Ultra Beasts in raids, and many other time-limited activities.

As well as altering the way it looks, changing a Pokémon's Forme often means that it has a different type, as is the case with Shaymin. So we've detailed exactly how to change Shaymin's Forme in Pokémon Go below.

Catching Pheromosa at Go Fest Berlin 2022 in Pokémon Go.

How to change Shaymin's Forme in Pokémon Go

Sky Forme Shaymin.

As of time of writing, you can only change Sky Forme Shaymin into Land Forme Shaymin in Pokémon Go. This may change when you switch Sky Forme Shaymin to Land Forme for the first time, but for now, we don't have the ability to change our Land Forme Shaymin caught during Go Fest 2022 in June.

So, to change Shaymin's Forme, you'll need to complete up to step five of the A Radiant Reunion special research quest to get a Sky Forme Shaymin, which can then be changed to Land Forme, and back to Sky Forme as often as you like - providing you have the resources to do so.

To get the A Radiant Reunion research, you'll have to purchase a ticket to the Go Fest 2022 Finale Day (you'll already have one if you purchased a ticket to Go Fest 2022 in June), then complete the free Willow's Return special research.

When Willow's Return is completed, you'll then get access to the A Radiant Reunion quest. Complete up to step 5 to get your Sky Forme Shaymin.

Once you have one, to change Shaymin's Forme in Pokémon Go, select 'Pokémon' from the main Poké Ball menu, then search for 'Shaymin'. Underneath 'Power Up', tap 'Change Forme' as long as you have x25 Shaymin Candy and 10,000 Stardust to change Shaymin's Forme.

Thanks to user misspippa23 on the TheSilphRoad subreddit for providing the image of Shaymin above, showing resource requirements to change it, and proving that you can change Sky Forme into Land Forme Shaymin.

Good luck with completing the research!