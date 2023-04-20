If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokémon Go has a cheeky Grass and Gratitude event for 4/20

Toking gesture.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Roll up, roll up, Pokémon Go's latest in-game event begins today, 20th April - and fans think it contains a cheeky nod to 4/20.

Today brings the long-awaited free release of Grass-type Mythical Pokémon Shaymin - for those who didn't cough up for a paid Go Fest ticket last summer.

Sparking up players' attention is the title of this event's new Special Research questline - "Grass and Gratitude" - which is available now alongside the game's similarly grass-themed Sustainability Week.

Watch on YouTube
Battling and catching the Ultra Beast Guzzlord in Pokémon Go.

It's the second year in a row Pokémon Go developer Niantic has held a Sustainability Weed event - sorry, Week event - over 4/20. Last year's celebrations saw the debut of Grass-type Pokémon Cherubi's Shiny version. That Pokémon's number in the franchise's official Pokédex? #420.

Perhaps this is all smoke and no fire? But to be blunt, some fans now believe references to 4/20 are now high on the agenda, and something of a regular joint.

For more on Pokémon Go's Grass and Gratitude research, check out Eurogamer's guide.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch