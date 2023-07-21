Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

How to get Zygarde in Pokémon Go

How to catch the Order Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Jessica Orr
Guide by Jessica Orr
Zygarde is a Gen 6 Pokémon who debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Hidden Gems.

Released as part of the Blaze New Trails event during July 2023 in Pokémon Go, Zygarde is a Legendary Pokémon part of the 'Aura trio' along with Xerneas and Yveltal.

While Zygarde doesn't evolve, it can change Formes, but you only need to catch this Pokémon once if you want to complete your Pokédex.

Below you’ll learn how to get Zygarde in Pokémon Go to help you add this Pokémon to your Kalos Pokédex.

How to get Zygarde in Pokémon Go

Zygarde made its first appearance in Pokémon Go on Friday 21st July as part of the Blaze New Trails event.

Here’s how to get Zygarde in Pokémon Go:

Since there’s only one way to catch a Zygarde right now, you must log into Pokémon Go and pick up the special research before Blaze New Trails ends on Monday 24th July at 8pm (local time). You can take your time once you have the research, as special research stays until you complete it. Just make sure you actually pick up Blaze New Trails to ensure you don’t miss out!

Pokémon Go Routes artwork featuring Zygarde.
Image credit: Niantic / The Pokémon Company

We recommend taking the time to catch a Zygarde during Blaze New Trails, because, at the time of writing, we don’t know when this Pokémon’s will return to the game once the event finishes. There’s a good chance that Zygarde may become a rare Pokémon when Blaze New Trails ends, so it’s worth adding to your Pokédex while you have the chance.

Since Zygarde doesn’t evolve, you only need to catch one to add it to your Gen 6 Pokédex. However, Zygarde does have three Formes: Zygarde 10%, Zygarde 50%, and Zygarde Complete Forme.

From left to right: 10%, 50% and Zygarde Complete Forme.

To change Zygarde’s Forme and add it to your Pokédex as well, you have to use the Zygarde Cells stored in your Zygarde Cube. The Zygarde Cube is rewarded along with Zygarde in Step 3 of the From A to Zygarde special research, and you can collect Zygarde Cells by travelling through Routes.

Look out for balls of light sparkling on the ground - these are Zygarde Cells! You need to use 250 Cells to achieve Zygarde’s Complete Forme.

Good luck getting Zygarde!

