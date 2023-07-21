Pokémon Go Blaze New Trails field research tasks and rewards

Blaze New Trails is an event themed around the Routes feature in Pokémon Go.

On top of celebrating the new Routes mechanic, this event also sees the release of Zygarde. This member of the 'Aura trio' hails from Gen 6 and is obtainable by participating in the From A to Zygarde special research.

Alongside Zygarde, you can also complete the Blaze New Trails field research tasks and collect Zygarde Cells while on Routes, which are required to change Zygarde's Form.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go

Blaze New Trails field research tasks in Pokémon Go

Throughout the short Blaze New Trails event, you can earn event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you choose.

Here are the Blaze New Trails field research tasks in Pokémon Go:

Spin 5 PokéStops reward - 500 Stardust

reward - 500 Stardust Spin 5 PokéStops you haven't visited before reward - 2000 Stardust

reward - 2000 Stardust Spin 10 PokéStops reward - Yungoos encounter

reward - Yungoos encounter Walk 1 km reward - 500 Stardust

reward - 500 Stardust Walk 3 km reward - 2000 Stardust

reward - 2000 Stardust Hatch an Egg reward - 2500 Stardust

reward - 2500 Stardust Catch 5 Pokémon reward - 7 Poké Balls

Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information!

Everything else we know about Blaze New Trails in Pokémon Go

The Blaze New Trails event will be running until Monday 24th July at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go and during this time there is 2/3 distance to earn Buddy Candy while exploring Routes with your buddy.

Image credit: Niantic / The Pokémon Company

Besides Routes, the main attraction of this event is the release of Zygarde in Pokémon Go. This member of the Aura trio hails from Gen 6 and has three Formes: 10%, 50% and Zygarde Complete Forme. You change to these by using Zygarde Cells found while walking on Routes.

From left to right: 10%, 50% and Zygarde Complete Forme.

To get Zygarde you have to participate in the From A to Zygarde special research quest available to all players throughout the Blaze New Trails event.

During the Blaze New Trails event the following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild:

Growlithe

Ponyta

Doduo

Lillipup

Blitzle

Yungoos (increased shiny odds)

Additionally, the following Pokémon will hatch from 7km Eggs obtained during the Blaze New Trails event:

Rockruff

Skwovet

Falinks

Hope you enjoy the Blaze New Trails event!