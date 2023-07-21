Pokémon Go From A to Zygarde quest steps and rewards

From A to Zygarde is the special research quest released in Pokémon Go during the Blaze New Trails event in July 2023, which also introduced Routes.

At the time of writing, the From A to Zygarde quest is the only way to earn a Zygarde in Pokémon Go. Hopefully we’ll see this Gen 6 Pokémon become available through other means in the future, but for now, it’s best to pick up the special research and get Zygarde while you can.

To help you add Zygarde to your Pokédex, we’ve outlined the From A to Zygarde quest steps and rewards below.

'From A to Zygarde' quest steps in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find the quest steps for the From A to Zygarde special research quest in Pokemon Go, along with this quest’s rewards. The special research story From A to Zygarde was released into Pokémon Go during the Blaze New Trails event on Friday 21st July 2023. If you want to take part and earn an encounter with the Legendary Zygarde, make sure you log into the game before the event ends on Monday 24th July at 8pm (local time). As with all special research tasks, you can complete From A to Zygarde at your own pace once you unlock it. Remember to be aware of spoilers as you continue reading! Thanks to Reddit user SilphScience for the help with this information. 'From A to Zygarde' Step 1 of 6 Walk 1 km - 5 Pinap Berries

Catch 10 Pokémon – 5 Potions

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 5 Poké Balls Rewards: 500 Stardust 'From A to Zygarde' Step 2 of 6 Make 5 Great Throws - 10 Razz Berries

Power up Pokémon 5 times - 10 Nanab Berries

Hatch an egg - 10 Poké Balls Rewards: 1000 Stardust Zygarde 10% Forme. 'From A to Zygarde' Step 3 of 6 Claim Reward - 10 Great Balls

Claim Reward 15 times - 10 Super Potions

Claim Reward - 1000 Stardust Rewards: Zygarde encounter and Zygarde cube 'From A to Zygarde' Step 4 of 6 Follow 3 Routes - 1 Incense

Catch 20 Pokémon while following Routes – 3 Revives

Find a Zygarde Cell – 5 Ultra Balls Rewards: 1000 XP and 1000 Stardust 'From A to Zygarde' Step 5 of 6 Use an Incense while following a Route – 15 Great Balls

Earn 3 Candies walking with your buddy – 1500 Stardust

Follow 5 Routes – 10 Ultra Balls Rewards: 2000 XP 'From A to Zygarde' Step 6 of 6 Claim reward – 1 Star Piece

Claim reward – 2000 XP

Claim reward – 1 Golden Razz Berry Rewards: 2500 XP and 2500 Stardust