Pokémon Go From A to Zygarde quest steps and rewards
Everything you need to know about the From A to Zygarde research.
From A to Zygarde is the special research quest released in Pokémon Go during the Blaze New Trails event in July 2023, which also introduced Routes.
At the time of writing, the From A to Zygarde quest is the only way to earn a Zygarde in Pokémon Go. Hopefully we’ll see this Gen 6 Pokémon become available through other means in the future, but for now, it’s best to pick up the special research and get Zygarde while you can.
To help you add Zygarde to your Pokédex, we’ve outlined the From A to Zygarde quest steps and rewards below.
On this page:
'From A to Zygarde' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find the quest steps for the From A to Zygarde special research quest in Pokemon Go, along with this quest’s rewards.
The special research story From A to Zygarde was released into Pokémon Go during the Blaze New Trails event on Friday 21st July 2023. If you want to take part and earn an encounter with the Legendary Zygarde, make sure you log into the game before the event ends on Monday 24th July at 8pm (local time).
As with all special research tasks, you can complete From A to Zygarde at your own pace once you unlock it.
Remember to be aware of spoilers as you continue reading!
Thanks to Reddit user SilphScience for the help with this information.
'From A to Zygarde' Step 1 of 6
- Walk 1 km - 5 Pinap Berries
- Catch 10 Pokémon – 5 Potions
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 5 Poké Balls
Rewards: 500 Stardust
'From A to Zygarde' Step 2 of 6
- Make 5 Great Throws - 10 Razz Berries
- Power up Pokémon 5 times - 10 Nanab Berries
- Hatch an egg - 10 Poké Balls
Rewards: 1000 Stardust
'From A to Zygarde' Step 3 of 6
- Claim Reward - 10 Great Balls
- Claim Reward 15 times - 10 Super Potions
- Claim Reward - 1000 Stardust
Rewards: Zygarde encounter and Zygarde cube
'From A to Zygarde' Step 4 of 6
- Follow 3 Routes - 1 Incense
- Catch 20 Pokémon while following Routes – 3 Revives
- Find a Zygarde Cell – 5 Ultra Balls
Rewards: 1000 XP and 1000 Stardust
'From A to Zygarde' Step 5 of 6
- Use an Incense while following a Route – 15 Great Balls
- Earn 3 Candies walking with your buddy – 1500 Stardust
- Follow 5 Routes – 10 Ultra Balls
Rewards: 2000 XP
'From A to Zygarde' Step 6 of 6
- Claim reward – 1 Star Piece
- Claim reward – 2000 XP
- Claim reward – 1 Golden Razz Berry
Rewards: 2500 XP and 2500 Stardust
How does From A to Zygarde work in Pokémon Go
From A to Zygarde is a special research quest in Pokémon Go, which means you’re free to either go through it for the rewards straight away, or take it on at a leisurely pace. There’s no time pressure here, so whichever suits you!
This quest became available on Friday 21st July at 10am (local time) as part of the Blaze New Trails event.
Putting this aside, From A to Zygarde works exactly the same as other special research quests in Pokémon Go; you’re challenged to complete a series of tasks in return for rewards and, after doing so, you unlock the quest step’s overall rewards along with the following step. You then repeat this process until the quest is completed.
Good luck finishing the From A to Zygarde special research!