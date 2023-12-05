Pokémon Go A Route to New Friendships quest steps and rewards

A Route to New Friendships is a special research quest themed around Routes and the Gift Exchange feature of Pokémon Go.

Released as part of the Season of Timeless Travels, the A Route to New Friendships quest challenges you to explore the world while playing Pokémon Go. Along the way, you'll need to complete Routes, exchange Gifts with Mateo and, of course, catch Pokémon.

We’ve outlined the A Route to New Friendships quest steps and rewards below to help you complete this special research.

On this page:

