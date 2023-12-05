Pokémon Go A Route to New Friendships quest steps and rewards
How to complete this Gift Exchange and Route-themed quest.
A Route to New Friendships is a special research quest themed around Routes and the Gift Exchange feature of Pokémon Go.
Released as part of the Season of Timeless Travels, the A Route to New Friendships quest challenges you to explore the world while playing Pokémon Go. Along the way, you'll need to complete Routes, exchange Gifts with Mateo and, of course, catch Pokémon.
We’ve outlined the A Route to New Friendships quest steps and rewards below to help you complete this special research.
'A Route to New Friendships' quest steps in Pokémon Go
A Route to New Friendships was released in Pokémon Go on Tuesday 5th December 2023 to mark the release of the Gift Exchange feature.
Due to this, you'll have to use both the Gift Exchange and Routes features to complete this special research task. It's also important to note that one of the challenges is timed gated, so, unless you've got some trickery up your sleeve, it's impossible to complete this quest in one day.
Thankfully, A Route to New Friendships doesn't have a deadline since it's a special research task. This means you can complete it whenever you like without the risk of losing its rewards.
Below you'll find the A Route to New Friendships quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go. Be wary of spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'A Route to New Friendships' Step 1 of 4
- Explore 1km - Lillipup
- Spin 3 PokéStops - 900 XP
- Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy - 5 Razz Berries
- Exchange a Gift with Mateo - 1 Incense
Rewards: 1000 XP and 1000 Stardust
'A Route to New Friendships' Step 2 of 4
- Catch 7 Pokémon - 10 Poké Balls
- Spin 5 PokéStops - 1500 XP
- Explore 3km - Wooloo
- Walk 1,000 m while travelling Routes - Woobat
Rewards: 1000 Stardust and 5 Great Balls
'A Route to New Friendships' Step 3 of 4
- Hatch an Egg - Feebas
- Spin 15 PokéStop - 2000 XP
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 1000 Stardust
- Exchange 3 Gifts with Mateo - Hisuian Sneasel
Rewards: 1000 Stardust and 3 Ultra Balls
'A Route to New Friendships' Step 4 of 4
Since the above quest step includes a timed-gated challenge, we’ll add in these challenges once they become available to us!
How A Route to New Friendships works in Pokémon Go
A Route to New Friendships was released during the Season of Timeless Travels on Tuesday 5th December 2023 to mark the debut of the Gift Exchange feature in Pokémon Go.
To our knowledge there is no requirement for this special research quest and it should appear automatically when you log into the game after the launch of Gift Exchange. If it does not appear you can either try opening and closing Pokémon Go or levelling up depending on your current Trainer Level.
Certain special research quests are level-gated, but all typically unlock by the time you've reached Level 30 at least unless they had a limited-time release. Niantic has not stated whether A Route to New Friendships has such a time window and since it was designed to encourage players to use the Gift Exchange feature, we doubt it has one.
Once you've unlocked A Route to New Friendships, it can be completed at your own pace since, being a special research quest, it has no deadline.
Like all research quests, A Route to New Friendships follows the structure of completing a set of challenges and collecting the associated rewards to unlock the overall quest step rewards, which then allows you to move onto the next step. This cycle is then repeated until the quest is completed.
It is important to note that one of the challenges in the third quest step is time gated, so it will take you a number of days to complete A Route to New Friendships.
Best of luck with A Route to New Friendships!