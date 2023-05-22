Pokémon Go Shadow Shards and Purified Gems explained

Shadow Shards and Purified Gems are important mechanics connected to Shadow Raids in Pokémon Go.

If you want to make a Shadow Raid Boss in Pokémon Go easier to defeat, or if it becomes enraged, then you can use a Purified Gem to weaken its defences. First, however, you need to collect some Shadow Shards.

Below you’ll learn how to get Shadow Shards and Purified Gems in Pokémon Go, so you can get an edge on a Shadow Raid Boss.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, in Pokémon Go.

How to get Shadow Shards in Pokémon Go You need to get Shadows Shards before you can make a Purified Gem in Pokémon Go. Shadow Shards can be earned by defeating Team Go Rocket Grunts, Team Go Rocket Leader, Giovanni and winning Shadow Raids. The amount of Shadow Shards you receive differs depending on the difficulty of the battle you’ve won to earn. We, for example, won five Shadow Shards from successfully winning a one-star Shadow Raid, but only one Shadow Shard from defeating a Team Rocket Grunt. At the time of writing, we don’t know whether you receive a different amount of Shadow Shards from completing three and five-star Shadow Raids. Defeating a Team Rocket Leader, meanwhile, will reward you with three Shadow Shards and, if you defeat Giovanni, you’ll earn four Shadow Shards. Thank you to rs_xmas and Hazyd from reddit for the help with the above information.