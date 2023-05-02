How to increase Trailblaze Level in Honkai Star Rail and Trailblaze level rewards

The progression of your journey in Honkai: Star Rail depends not only on completing quests, but also on increasing your Trailblaze Level. This system, familiar to players that have played other Hoyoverse games, comes with rewards to all players that have the patience to climb its ranks.

While increasing your Trailblaze Level is something that happens quite naturally as you play the game, there is a lot of content in Honkai: Star Rail locked behind this system. Because of that, leveling your Trailblaze Level up is necessary to enjoy everything in the game.

In this guide, you find an explanation of how to increase your Trailblaze Level, how to earn Trailblaze Experience points, and all the rewards you get by leveling up.

