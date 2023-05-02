How to increase Trailblaze Level in Honkai Star Rail and Trailblaze level rewards
Yes, more things to do and more rewards to claim.
The progression of your journey in Honkai: Star Rail depends not only on completing quests, but also on increasing your Trailblaze Level. This system, familiar to players that have played other Hoyoverse games, comes with rewards to all players that have the patience to climb its ranks.
While increasing your Trailblaze Level is something that happens quite naturally as you play the game, there is a lot of content in Honkai: Star Rail locked behind this system. Because of that, leveling your Trailblaze Level up is necessary to enjoy everything in the game.
In this guide, you find an explanation of how to increase your Trailblaze Level, how to earn Trailblaze Experience points, and all the rewards you get by leveling up.
On this page:
How to increase Trailblaze Level in Honkai Star Rail
When it comes to increasing your Trailblaze Level, you need to earn Trailblaze Experience points and, although you actually need a lot of them to level up, there are a whole array of activities that rewards you with Trailblaze Experience points once completed.
Your main source of Trailblaze Experience points is the game’s quests. From Trailblaze Missions to Adventure Missions, all of them give you at least a few experience points. Some of the main quests in the game might give you up to 1000 experience points, so completing them is extremely important.
Exploration is also useful when looking for more Trailblaze Experience points. As you go through the quests, and exploring the maps, you can find regular chests or Precious Treasures. By opening them, you’re going to be rewarded with a little bit of experience.
Another great constant source of Trailblaze Experience points is the Daily Training. This is a system of daily quests that you unlock as you progress through the story in Jarilo-VI. Every day, the Daily Training gives you the possibility of earning up to 1000 Trailblaze Experience Points. All you have to do is to complete enough missions to hit the 500 activity points.
Now, you can earn Trailblaze Experience points from other activities, but they aren’t as functional as these first ones. First, by completing for the first time a world in the Simulated Universe, you’re rewarded with Trailblaze Experience points. And when you complete the missions of the Operation Briefing, you also receive some Trailblaze Experience points. The downside of these two activities is the fact that you can’t repeat them to farm the points.
Last, you can go and face some battles in a Calyx, which is a system used to farm either money or character experience points. When running this activity, you can earn a little bit of Trailblaze Experience points.
Trailblaze Level Rewards List: What you earn by reaching each Trailblaze Level in Honkai Star Rail
As of the time of writing this guide, the Trailblaze Level cap is 70 and by going through the levels you earn different rewards, from Stellar Jades to sets of relics.
The Trailblaze Level progression system requires you to complete the Trial of the Equilibrium, which consists of fighting strong enemies, once you reach levels 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, and 65 to not only keep leveling up your Trailblaze Level but to also increase the Equilibrium Level.
In Honkai: Star Rail, the Equilibrium Level affects the difficulty of the game, making enemies stronger. At the same time, it also increases the rank of the relics and items you drop when completing activities in the game.
Unlike other Hoyoverse games, you can’t decrease the Equilibrium Level. As of the time of writing this guide, the maximum Equilibrium Level in Honkai: Star Rail is 7.
After leveling your Trailblaze Level up, you can go see Pom-Pom at the Parlor Cart to ask them 'How’s my Trailblaze Level?' and claim the rewards.
Below you’ll find all of the rewards you’ll receive from achieving each Trailblaze Rank in Honkai: Star Rail up to Level 26. This list will be updated as we raise our Trailblaze Rank.
|Adventure Rank
|Rewards
|2
|5 x Travel Encounters
10000 Credits
|3
|50 x Stellar Jades
5 x Travel Encounters
10000 Credits
|4
|5 x Travel Encounters
10000 Credits
|5
|1 x Star Rail Pass
5 x Travel Encounters
10000 Credits
|6
|10 x Travel Encounters
10000 Credits
|7
|4 x Sparse Aether
10000 Credits
|8
|50 x Stellar Jades
10 x Travel Encounters
10000 Credits
|9
|4 x Sparse Aether
10000 Credits
|10
|1 x Star Rail Pass
10 x Tralve Encounters
10000 Credits
|11
|4 x Sparse Aether
20000 Credits
|12
|1 x Fuel
4 x Adventure Log
10 x Energy Drink
20000 Credits
|13
|50 x Stellar Jades
10 x Sparse Aether
20000 Credits
|14
|1 x Fuel
4 x Adventure Logs
20000 Credits
|15
|1 x Star Rail Pass
10 x Sparse Aether
20000 Credits
|16
|1 x Fuel
4 x Adventure Logs
20000 Credits
|17
|1 x Knight's Forgiving Casque
1 x Knight's Silent Oath Ring
1 x Knight's Solemn Breastplate
1 x Knight's Iron Boots of Order
10 x Sparse Aether
20000 Credits
|18
|50 x Stellar Jades
1 x Fuel
4 x Adventure Logs
5 x Shattered Blade
20000 Credits
|19
|1 x Shadow of Destruction
10 x Sparse Aeather
5 x Arrow of the Beast Hunter
20000 Credit
|20
|1 x Star Rail Pass
1 x Fuel
1 x Quid Pro Quo
5 x Key of Inspiration
20000 Credits
|21
|3 x Refined Aether
5 x Endurance of Bronze
30000 Credits
|22
|1 x Fuel
3 x Traveler's Guide
5 x Obsidian of Dread
30000 Credits
|23
|100 x Stellar Jades
3 x Refined Aether
5 x Harmonic Tunes
30000 Credits
|24
|1 x Fuel
3 x Traveler's Guide
5 x Seed of Abundance
30000 Credits
|25
|1 x Star Rail Pass
1 x Fuel
3 x Refined Aether
30000 Credits
|26
|1 x Fuel
3 x Traveler's Guide
1 x Passerby's Rejuvenated Wooden Hairstick
1 x Passerby's Stygian Hiking Boots
30000 Credits
With the methods to increase your Trailblaze Level covered, you’re prepared to advance in Honkai: Star Rail.