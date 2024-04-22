Manor Lords surpasses 3m Steam wishlists ahead of release this week

Manor Lords has surpassed 3m wishlists on Steam ahead of its release later this week.

The medieval city-building strategy game has been top of the most wishlisted games on Steam for some time, but has continued to build in popularity to pass yet another a major milestone.

After the demo released in 2022, the game received 500k wishlists, which jumped to 2m wishlists after its 26th April release date was announced. Seven days ahead of its launch, it hit 2.5m wishlists - and now it's added another 500k on top of that.

Manor Lords, for the unfamiliar, is the work of solo developer Slavic Magic. As a medieval lord, players build their own feudal metropolis and engage in battles with rival cities.

There are some cool quality of life extras too, like being able to walk around your city in third person, or the way homes are built into plots of land to fill the space no matter what its size or shape.

Simulation game fans will likely find plenty to enjoy, though the developer mentioned in a Steam post this is not meant to be a competitor to the Total War series, nor Age of Empires or Starcraft.

Instead it's a "more relaxed experience" with "high intensity moments".

"Slavic Magic has done amazing work," said Hooded Horse CEO Tim Bender. "We're honoured and glad to be his publisher and help him realise his dream."

Manor Lords is already in early access and will release on 26th April via Steam, GOG, Epic and PC Game Pass. If you're one of the millions to have already wishlisted the game, make sure you're up to date on Manor Lords system requirements ahead of launch.