Knowing the Manor Lords system requirements is pretty important if you're planning on playing the game. You don't want to buy Manor Lords only to discover you can't actually play the game after all.

Like all PC games, Manor Lords thankfully has both minimum and recommended system requirements, so, if you don't have the most powerful of machines (know that feeling), there's still a good chance you'll be able to run it.

Below you'll find the Manor Lord systems requirements - minimum and recommended - along with the Manor Lords file size. Don't forget to make sure you have enough room before running the game!

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Manor Lords file size The Manor Lords file size is 16 GB according to its Steam store page. Hopefully this means you won't have to delete any games before downloading Manor Lords. Before you consider downloading Manor Lords, however, it's a good idea to know its system requirements... Manor Lords | Release Date Reveal Trailer Manor Lords | Release Date Reveal TrailerWatch on YouTube