Manor Lords system requirements
Along with the Manor Lords file size.
Knowing the Manor Lords system requirements is pretty important if you're planning on playing the game. You don't want to buy Manor Lords only to discover you can't actually play the game after all.
Like all PC games, Manor Lords thankfully has both minimum and recommended system requirements, so, if you don't have the most powerful of machines (know that feeling), there's still a good chance you'll be able to run it.
Below you'll find the Manor Lord systems requirements - minimum and recommended - along with the Manor Lords file size. Don't forget to make sure you have enough room before running the game!
Manor Lords file size
The Manor Lords file size is 16 GB according to its Steam store page. Hopefully this means you won't have to delete any games before downloading Manor Lords.
Before you consider downloading Manor Lords, however, it's a good idea to know its system requirements...
Manor Lords system requirements
Below you'll find the minimum and recommend Manor Lords system requirements copied verbatim from the game's Steam store page:
Manor Lords minimum system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS - Windows 10 (64-bit) or later
- Processor - Intel Core i5-4670 (quad core) or AMD FX-Series FX-4350 (quad core)
- Memory - 8 GB RAM
- Graphics - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (2 GB) or AMD Radeon RX-460 (4 GB)
- DirectX - Version 12
- Storage - 16 GB available space
Manor Lords recommended system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS - Windows 10 (64-bit) or later
- Processor - Intel Core i5-7600 (quad core) or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G (quad core)
- Memory - 12 GB RAM
- Graphics - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)
- DirectX - Version 12
- Storage - 16 GB available space
While meeting Manor Lords' recommend system requirements ensures the best gameplay experience, you have to worry about meeting them exactly to play the game. For, as you can see, Manor Lords' minimum system requirements means the game can be played quite easily on older machines; the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 was released in 2016, while the Intel Core i5-4670 is from 2013. So, even if you're PC is five years old, you should still be able to enjoy Manor Lords.
Hope you enjoy building your perfect mediaeval settlement in Manor Lords!