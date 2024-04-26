Wondering how to get Rooftiles in Manor Lords Rooftiles are one of the most essential resources in Manor Lords, because as you'd expect, they are needed for building roofs on any stone buildings - and you'll need stone buildings if you want to level up your Burgage Plots and raise your settlement level. As such, you'll need to get your hands on some Rooftiles pronto.

However, you have to go through a few processes first before you can build them, so read on below on the exact steps you need to follow in order to how get Rooftiles in Manor Lords.

How to get rooftiles in Manor Lords

Here are the basic steps involved in getting Rooftiles in Manor Lords:

Build a Mining Pit

Build a Clay Furnace

To get rooftiles in Manor Lords, you must first ensure you have a Clay Deposit nearby. If you don't, your best bet is going to be to import Rooftiles until you have command over a region with a Clay Deposit in. To begin your journey towards importing Rooftiles, read our guide on how to trade in Manor Lords.

However, assuming your starter region has a nearby Clay Deposit, the first thing you need to do is build a Mining Pit over it. Assign a family to work in the Mining Pit and before long, you'll start acquiring Clay.

Then, for the cost of 5 stone and 2 timber, you can create a Clay Furnace, which converts Clay into Rooftiles.

Build a Clay Furnace and you'll be able to start converting your Clay into Rooftiles. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Hooded Horse

As with the Mining Pit, you'll need to make sure your Clay Furnace building is staffed with an available family before the building can start making resources. However, it's not just staff you need to worry about here, as a Clay Furnace also requires enough fuel each month to keep it running smoothly. Assuming you meet these requirements, though, you'll soon have enough Rooftiles to last a while.

Be warned, though: your Clay Deposit may run out after a while, so you'll need to find another one to keep up production. To help prevent this, you might want to consider unlocking the Deep Mining development point, which ensures rich deposits of clay never run out of resources.

That wraps up our guide to getting Rooftiles in Manor Lords. For more help getting started in Manor Lords, find out what to do first in our beginner's tips and tricks guide, as well as the best development points to unlock early to help bolster your settlement even further.