EA FC 24 TOTW 21 Predictions

Mbappé leads our Team of the Week 21 picks.

Cards that could feature in the EA FC 24 Team of the Week 21 release.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA
Dion Dassanayake avatar
by Dion Dassanayake
Additional contributions by Markus Hensel
Published on

The new Team of the Week squad will be available in EA Sports FC 24 soon, with the best performing players in recent games getting new Ultimate Team cards and upgraded ratings. If you're wondering who could be in line for a ratings boost, then we've scouted out the latest round of fixtures to find the standout performers that could be getting new TOTW cards this week.

One of the highest rated cards in Team of the Week 21 could belong to PSG superstar Kylian Mbappé. The French forward, who could finally be on his way to Real Madrid in the summer after years of speculation, scored and got an assist in the reigning Ligue 1 champion's 2-1 win over Strasbourg on Friday. The result gives Luis Enrique's side, who are currently leading the Ligue 1 table, a healthy nine point gap to Nice in second place.

Another highly rated card in Team of the Week 21 could go to Manchester City's midfield rock Rodri. The 27-year-old defensive midfielder was on the scoresheet as the Citizens beat Burnley 3-1 last week. Pep Guardiola's side have now won their last four Premier League games, and if they win their two games in hand will move to the top of the EPL table. Other standout performers who could be getting new TOTW cards include Rodri's old teammate İlkay Gündoğan, who is now at Barcelona, along with Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt and Wolves forward Matheus Cunha. The latter scored a hat-trick in his side's bruising 4-2 defeat of Chelsea.

FC 24 Team of the Week 21 predictions

Ultimate Team cards that could feature in FC 24 Team of the Week 21.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 21 Predictions pick out the best performing players from the latest batch of fixtures. Players included in the next TOTW squad will not only get an upgraded rating, but could also get a card with a position change if they excelled in a different area of the park than they usually play. We'll find out if any of our predictions come true on Wednesday when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.

Strikers

PlayerTeam
Caroline MøllerReal Madrid
Matheus CunhaWolves
Taylor BoothUtrecht
Valère GermainMacarthur FC
Alejandro GarnachoManchester United
Patson DakaLeicester
Charles De KetelaereAtalanta
Krzysztof Piatekİstanbul Başakşehir
Jonathan DavidLille
JoseluReal Madrid
Jamie VardyLeicester
Julián ÁlvarezManchester City
Kieffer MooreBournemouth
Martin BraithwaiteEspanyol
Nathan TellaBayer Leverkusen
RicharlisonTottenham
Deniz UndavStuttgart
Ollie WatkinsAston Villa
Luis DíazLiverpool
Olivier GiroudAC Milan
Gabriel JesusArsenal
Gorka GuruzetaAthletic Club
Marco AsensioPSG
Dejan LjubicicCologne
Pedro NetoWolves

Midfielders

PlayerTeam
İlkay GündoğanBarcelona
Antonio PalumboModena
Alen HalilovicFortuna Sittard
Eberechi EzeCrystal Palace
Lovro MajerWolfsburg
Sean LongstaffNewcastle
Edon ZhegrovaLille
Luca de la TorreCelta Vigo
Ross BarkleyLuton
Tolgay ArslanMelbourne City FC
Pascal GroßBrighton
Petros MantalosAEK Athens
RodriManchester City
Bukayo SakaArsenal
Khvicha KvaratskheliaNapoli
Marcos LlorenteAtlético Madrid
João PalhinhaFulham
IscoReal Betis
Youri TielemansAston Villa

Defenders & Goalkeepers

PlayerTeam
Yuri BerchicheAthletic Club
Conor BradleyLiverpool
Kieran TrippierNewcastle
Matthijs de LigtBayern Munich
Thiago SilvaChelsea
Lewis DunkBrighton
Reinildo MandavaAtlético Madrid
Lukas KüblerFreiburg
Marcel HalstenbergHannover
Max KilmanWolves
Nico ElvediBorussia Mönchengladbach
Victor NelssonGalatasaray
Michele Di GregorioMonza
Michael ZettererWerder Bremen

That's it for our TOTW 21 predictions, but we'll find out for certain on Wednesday evening who gets included in the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.

