EA FC 24 TOTW 21 Predictions
Mbappé leads our Team of the Week 21 picks.
The new Team of the Week squad will be available in EA Sports FC 24 soon, with the best performing players in recent games getting new Ultimate Team cards and upgraded ratings. If you're wondering who could be in line for a ratings boost, then we've scouted out the latest round of fixtures to find the standout performers that could be getting new TOTW cards this week.
One of the highest rated cards in Team of the Week 21 could belong to PSG superstar Kylian Mbappé. The French forward, who could finally be on his way to Real Madrid in the summer after years of speculation, scored and got an assist in the reigning Ligue 1 champion's 2-1 win over Strasbourg on Friday. The result gives Luis Enrique's side, who are currently leading the Ligue 1 table, a healthy nine point gap to Nice in second place.
Another highly rated card in Team of the Week 21 could go to Manchester City's midfield rock Rodri. The 27-year-old defensive midfielder was on the scoresheet as the Citizens beat Burnley 3-1 last week. Pep Guardiola's side have now won their last four Premier League games, and if they win their two games in hand will move to the top of the EPL table. Other standout performers who could be getting new TOTW cards include Rodri's old teammate İlkay Gündoğan, who is now at Barcelona, along with Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt and Wolves forward Matheus Cunha. The latter scored a hat-trick in his side's bruising 4-2 defeat of Chelsea.
FC 24 Team of the Week 21 predictions
Our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 21 Predictions pick out the best performing players from the latest batch of fixtures. Players included in the next TOTW squad will not only get an upgraded rating, but could also get a card with a position change if they excelled in a different area of the park than they usually play. We'll find out if any of our predictions come true on Wednesday when EA releases the new Team of the Week cards.
Strikers
|Player
|Team
|Caroline Møller
|Real Madrid
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|Taylor Booth
|Utrecht
|Valère Germain
|Macarthur FC
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Manchester United
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|Charles De Ketelaere
|Atalanta
|Krzysztof Piatek
|İstanbul Başakşehir
|Jonathan David
|Lille
|Joselu
|Real Madrid
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|Julián Álvarez
|Manchester City
|Kieffer Moore
|Bournemouth
|Martin Braithwaite
|Espanyol
|Nathan Tella
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|Deniz Undav
|Stuttgart
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|Olivier Giroud
|AC Milan
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|Gorka Guruzeta
|Athletic Club
|Marco Asensio
|PSG
|Dejan Ljubicic
|Cologne
|Pedro Neto
|Wolves
Midfielders
|Player
|Team
|İlkay Gündoğan
|Barcelona
|Antonio Palumbo
|Modena
|Alen Halilovic
|Fortuna Sittard
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|Lovro Majer
|Wolfsburg
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|Edon Zhegrova
|Lille
|Luca de la Torre
|Celta Vigo
|Ross Barkley
|Luton
|Tolgay Arslan
|Melbourne City FC
|Pascal Groß
|Brighton
|Petros Mantalos
|AEK Athens
|Rodri
|Manchester City
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Napoli
|Marcos Llorente
|Atlético Madrid
|João Palhinha
|Fulham
|Isco
|Real Betis
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
Defenders & Goalkeepers
|Player
|Team
|Yuri Berchiche
|Athletic Club
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Bayern Munich
|Thiago Silva
|Chelsea
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|Reinildo Mandava
|Atlético Madrid
|Lukas Kübler
|Freiburg
|Marcel Halstenberg
|Hannover
|Max Kilman
|Wolves
|Nico Elvedi
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|Victor Nelsson
|Galatasaray
|Michele Di Gregorio
|Monza
|Michael Zetterer
|Werder Bremen
That's it for our TOTW 21 predictions, but we'll find out for certain on Wednesday evening who gets included in the actual line-up. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.